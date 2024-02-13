DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The jury in the re-trial of Emanuel Lopes, the man charged with killing a police officer and a woman in Weymouth in 2018, is deadlocked.

Twice Monday the jurors told the judge they were deadlocked. The judge responded saying the case is complex and that they should keep deliberating when the trial resumes Wednesday.

The court was closed Tuesday due to the storm.

Lopes is facing two murder charges in connection with the 2018 deaths of Sgt. Michael Chesna, 42, and Weymouth resident Vera Adams, 77.

Prosecutors say Lopes threw a rock at Chesna’s head before grabbing his gun and shooting Chesna eight times; he then shot Adams as she stood in her nearby sunroom.

Last summer, the first trial of Lopes ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

