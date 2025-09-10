BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal judge has ruled Lisa Cook can remain on the Federal Reserve Board of Governor’s for now while fighting Trump’s attempt to fire her.

Cook is suing to stop President Trump from firing her, after Trump and members of his administration say she committed mortgage fraud.

Cook denies the claims and has not been charged with a crime.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)