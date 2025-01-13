DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The judge in the Karen Read murder trial will allow a dog expert to testify for the defense, according to officials.

The judge ruled Dr. Marie Russell is qualified to be an expert on identifying dog bites.

The defense claims a dog was responsible for the marks left on John O’Keefe’s arm that contributed to his death.

The state’s special prosecutor questioned whether or not Russell was fit to take the stand.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend with her car and leaving him to die in the snow.

Read’s lawyers argue she is being framed.

