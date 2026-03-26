LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - — Editors note — This article discusses suicide. If you need help, you can call the crisis lifeline at 9-8-8 —

Closing arguments wrapped Thursday in the trial of Kelsey Fitzsimmons, a North Andover police officer who was off-duty when she was shot by a fellow officer at her home on Phillips Brook Road in July 2025.

Judge Jeffrey Karp of the Essex County Superior Court has determined a verdict and will announce it Thursday afternoon.

Fitzsimmons, who is accused of pointing a gun at that officer while he was trying to serve her a restraining order from her fiancé, took the stand in her own defense Wednesday, telling the court she wanted to take her own life and that she “never pointed the gun at a fellow police officer”.

“I saw my baby go, my fiancé, my dog, my house, and I knew it as going to be my job, too,” Fitzsimmons testified.

North Andover police officer Pat Noonan testified earlier this week, saying that while he was in Fitzsimmons’ bedroom, she grabbed her service weapon, pointed it at him and fired – but there was no bullet in the chamber.

He said when she re-racked the weapon twice, which she denied on the stand, he shot her in the chest.

Fitzsimmons went on to testify that she told first responders she wanted to die.

Under cross-examination, prosecutors suggested Fitzsimmons wasn’t truly surprised her relationship was on the rocks after the couple had a recent argument.

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