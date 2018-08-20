BOSTON (AP) — A civil rights group is asking a federal judge in Boston to allow certain immigrants who are married to U.S. citizens but are facing deportation to remain in the country.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts will argue before a judge on Monday for temporary relief allowing the non-citizen immigrants to stay in the U.S. while they apply for green cards.

The organization says federal regulations permit certain spouses of U.S. citizens to remain in the country while they pursue lawful immigration status.

The federal government will ask the judge to dismiss the class action lawsuit. It argues in part the court has no jurisdiction.

The lead plaintiff in the case is Lilian Calderon, a Guatemalan woman in Rhode Island arrested following her citizenship interview. She was released in February after the ACLU intervened.

