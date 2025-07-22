BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge in Boston is set to decide if dozens of criminal defendants in Massachusetts will walk free Tuesday after they were unable to find representation amid a public defender work stoppage.

The ruling will come as public defenders in Massachusetts are refusing to take on new clients until they get paid more, which is preventing cases from moving forward. A recent ruling, called the Lavallee Protocol, is now making sure anyone in custody without a lawyer for seven days is to be set free.

Those without a lawyer for 45 days could have the charges against them dismissed.

The work stoppage began in May and is now stretching into its second month.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

