BOSTON (WHDH) - A Suffolk Superior Court judge is expected to hear oral arguments Thursday on whether to issue a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking the state’s moratorium on almost all evictions and foreclosures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several landlords filed a lawsuit arguing that the temporary ban violates their rights under the state’s constitution and that they have experience financial losses from being unable to remove tenants who are not paying rent.

Gov. Charles Baker signed the moratorium law in April, which was originally set to expire on Aug. 18. He has since extended the moratorium until Oct. 17.

Landlords have also filed a case against the moratorium in federal court that will proceed separately.

