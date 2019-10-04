Judge to issue order regarding lawsuits challenging temporary ban on vaping products

BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal judge is expected to issue a written order Friday regarding two lawsuits challenging Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products in Massachusetts.

During a plaintiff motions hearing at 10 a.m., the judge said she was leaning toward denying the request for a temporary restraining order, which would have lifted the ban.

She has scheduled a hearing on a preliminary injunction for Oct. 15.

A federal lawsuit filed by the Vapor Technology Association claims that the ban will destroy the state’s $331 million nicotine vapor products industry and cause “irreparable harm” to many law-abiding retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

The association also says the ban poses a public health risk by eliminating what it says is a safer alternative to tobacco and forcing those seeking vaping products to find them on the black market.

Massachusetts became the first state to ban sales on all tobacco and marijuana e-cigarette products on Sept. 24.

This came after multiple instances nationwide of lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarettes and marijuana vaping products.

On Thursday, Connecticut confirmed the state’s first vaping-related death.

Supporters of vaping held a rally outside of the State House Thursday to protest the ban.

Vaping lawsuits: federal court judge says she is leaning towards denying the request for a temporary restraining order. She set a date of Oct 15 for a hearing on a preliminary injunction. Judge says she will issue a written order later this afternoon. — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) October 4, 2019

