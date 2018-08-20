Judge weighs suit challenging arrests of married immigrants

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston is considering whether to allow certain immigrants who are married to U.S. citizens but are facing deportation to remain in the country.

Judge Mark Wolf heard arguments Monday morning in a class action lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts. The hearing is expected to continue to Tuesday.

The federal government argues the case should be dismissed because U.S. District Court has no jurisdiction over deportation decisions.

But the ACLU argues federal regulations specifically allow certain non-citizen spouses of U.S. citizens to remain in the country while they pursue lawful immigration status through marriage.

The lead plaintiff in the case is Lilian Calderon, a Guatemalan woman in Rhode Island arrested following her citizenship interview. She was released in February after the ACLU intervened.

