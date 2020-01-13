Judge: Whitman woman charged in death of 2-year-old can attend funeral

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ruled that the Whitman woman charged in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter can attend the toddler’s funeral this week.

Shaniqua Leonard is charged with reckless endangerment of a child in the death of her daughter Lyric last month.

Lyric was found unresponsive in the family’s home, and at a court appearance Monday prosecutors played Leonard’s 911 call on the night of the death.

“I can’t hear my child breathing,” Leonard says in the recording.

Leonard has denied any wrongdoing. Her bail has been set at $2,500 and a judge ruled Leonard can attend Lyric’s funeral, but cannot have any contact with her other children.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)