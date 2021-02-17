Judge who allegedly altered court paperwork resigns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire circuit court judge accused of altering court paperwork with white out in a 2019 family division case while she was under investigation has resigned, a day before a judicial hearing was scheduled to start.

Nashua Circuit Court Judge Julie Introcaso did not contest ethics violations issued against her, according to an agreement she reached with the Judicial Conduct Committee on Tuesday. She wanted to resolve the proceedings without a hearing, the agreement said. The committee had been scheduled to start that Wednesday.

Last fall, the committee released a document alleging that Introcaso violated the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct. That complaint alleges that Introcaso oversaw a child custody case for about six months despite having a friendship with a lawyer who was serving as a guardian ad litem in the matter. She approved rulings on the guardian’s fees and method of payment.

She eventually recused herself, citing a conflict of interest, but a party in the case made a complaint about her to the committee, which started an investigation. The committee alleges she altered the court orders during the investigation.

Last week, the attorney general’s office said Introcaso was charged with two felony counts of falsifying physical evidence and three misdemeanors alleging tampering with public records or information and unsworn falsification.

