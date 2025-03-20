DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The judge in the Karen Read case refused Thursday to delay the start of the upcoming retrial.

The defense had asked Judge Beverly Cannone to push the start of the trial back from April 1 to April 25, to let their federal appeal play out.

Cannone declined to do so, citing concerns with jurors’ schedules.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on April 1.

