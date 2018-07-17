Judge’s daughter at center of state police scandal pleads to sufficient facts

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman whose drugged and drunken driving arrest last year sparked a scandal that led to the resignation of several high-ranking state police officials admitted to sufficient facts Tuesday on the remaining criminal charge she was facing, officials said.

Alli Bibuad, 31, of Worcester, admitted to facts sufficient for a guilty finding on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs Tuesday in Framingham District Court, according to Elizabeth Vlock, spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Bibaud is the centerpiece of a scandal that led to the retirement of State Police Col. Richard McKeon and Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes amid accusations that McKeon ordered two troopers to scrub embarrassing information from a police report to protect Bibaud and her father, who is a judge.

In January, Bibaud admitted to sufficient facts for a guilty finding on drug charges and was sentenced to six months of probation. The charge relates to a traffic stop last May, not the crash in November that sparked the scandal.

The two troopers who responded to the crash near exit 2 in Worcester have since filed lawsuits, saying they were told to erase statements from Bibaud’s arrest report that she allegedly made about sex and drugs.

Following her plea to sufficient facts Tuesday, her case was continued without a finding until Jan. 16. She was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle, avoid drugs and alcohol, submit to random screens, and complete a court-approved inpatient drug rehabilitation program.

The judge also ordered that Bibaud enter a sober living facility upon release from the inpatient program, and to follow up with recommendations from the probation department.

