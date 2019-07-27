Judging begins for annual International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Judging for the annual International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere begins on Saturday.

Sculptors from around the world are showing off their skills for thousands of beachgoers.

Competitors have 30 hours and 12 tons of sand and water to create massive masterpieces.

Festival organizer Meredith Corson says, “They’re so creative and they come up with these amazing ideas. It’s so amazing to the average person because everybody has tried to build a sandcastle, this is just sand and water.”

For those who want to try their hand at sculpting, there will be an amateur competition on Sunday.

