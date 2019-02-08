Julian Edelman has gnarly playoff beard shaved off for charity

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. Edelman was named the Most Valuable Player. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(WHDH) — Julian Edelman’s gnarly playoff beard is officially a thing of the past.

The New England Patriots star allowed Ellen DeGeneres to shave it off during an appearance on her show.

DeGeneres was able to talk the Super Bowl MVP into returning to a cleanshaven look after offering to donate $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club. Edelman agreed to match the donation.

Tom Brady had his beard shaved at the Gillette World Headquarters in Boston on Thursday.

Brady joked that Edelman could hide his MVP trophy in his beard.

The event raised $35,000 for three charities.

