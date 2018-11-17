Julian Edelman hosts Newbury Street pop-up shop with Best Buddies

BOSTON (WHDH) - Julien Edelman arrived at his pop-up shop to a sea of Patriots fans on Newbury Street on Saturday.

Inside the shop, it was all about Best Buddies, Anthony Shriver’s non-profit that aims to help people with intellectual disabilities build friendships and find jobs.

7News is a proud partner of Best Buddies, which hosts annual events, including a bike ride.

“Being out here for the program has just been an amazing experience,” one pop-up attendee said.

The wide-receiver is looking ahead to next week’s game and turkey.

“I got my family coming out, I got my little girl, my mom and dad, I think we’re going to do the old turkey at the old house,” Edelman said. “It’s good to be able to take advantage of what we got right now and try to go out and work on our fundamentals, get healthy, and really kind of get your mind away from the game so you can reboot it and get ready for this back six.”

Before Edelman’s arrival, Best Buddies helped cater to fans, leading them in cheers while they filled the block waiting to get inside the pop-up shop.

Best Buddies participants and fans are looking forward to seeing Edelman out on the field next week.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)