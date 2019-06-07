Julian Edelman makes surprise deliveries to Stop & Shop customers

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman handed out groceries to some unsuspecting Stop & Shop customers in Boston on Friday.

The Super Bowl MVP lugged giant crates around the narrow North End streets knocking on doors and surprising Peapod customers with their weekly supply of food.

“It’s wild,” customer Maria Kangas said. “You know, we order Peapod two weeks or so and you don’t expect Julian Edelman to come to your door with your groceries.”

Edelman is fresh off of getting his Super Bowl ring at a special ceremony at owner Bob Kraft’s home.

“The ceremony was awesome,” he said. “Any time you get to see that team, that last year team for that last time, it’s a special moment. It’s kind of sad actually because you’re not going to be that team anymore.”

The Patriots wide receiver took a moment to express his disappointment at the Bruin’s Game 5 loss against the St. Louis Blues. But, he says he is still pulling for the B’s.

“It was a tough one, I didn’t get to watch too much of it because we were at the ring ceremony. We did have a little TV on there watching but, it was tough,” Edelman said. “But, these guys are a bunch of resilient guys and you know, I am pulling for them. I hope they get back on track and you know, hopefully, they don’t bet against us.”

Edelman says he and the team are working out hard in preparation for the upcoming season.

