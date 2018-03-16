BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots star Julian Edelman met fans at Boston’s Verizon Destination store on Friday night.

Some fans waited for over three hours to see the wide-receiver.

Edelman was at the store, located on Boylston Street, between 5:30-7 p.m. for the launch of the new Galaxy S9.

Guess who showed up on Boylston Street today. More on the meet-and-greet with a Pats star coming up at 7 #7News pic.twitter.com/bfxR7evz4b — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) March 16, 2018

Edelman posted on Instagram about the event and said, “I’ll be at the @verizon Destination Store in Boston tomorrow, 3/16 for the launch of the @samsungmobileusa Galaxy S9. Come hang out! 😉 745 Boylston St. from 5:30-7pm.”

