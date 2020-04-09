Julian Edelman won’t be charged in connection with CA vandalism incident

New England Patriots Julian Edelman poses for a picture at the opening of "NFL Experience" in Times Square, New York, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman won’t be facing a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident in Beverly Hills in January, authorities said.

Edelman was scheduled to appear in court in Los Angeles on Monday after he allegedly jumped onto a driver’s vehicle and causing damage, police said.

He was arrested and released on a citation following the incident.

Court records show Edelman fully compensated the owner of the vehicle for repair, which prompted them to drop the charge.

