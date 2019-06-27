Julian Edelman’s documentary premiering Thursday night at Patriot Place

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is premiering his new documentary Thursday night at the Showcase Cinema at Patriot Place.

The documentary will show his journey over the last two seasons, from his ACL injury to being named Super Bowl MVP.

“It’s an underdog life story. Going through adversity, overcoming adversity, it’s a family story, it’s a little bit of everything,” Edelman said. “It’s funny, it’s got its serious moments, and also, you know, it’s football.”

Several of Edelman’s teammates and Patriots Owner, Bob Kraft, are there to support him.

Rapper Snoop Dogg, who is in the documentary, is also on the red carpet.

Star studded event for the premiere of Julian Edelman’s Showtime documentary. Gronk, Snoop Dogg among the many celebrities out in Foxboro tonight. #7News pic.twitter.com/tWnRHdKlBg — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) June 27, 2019

