BOSTON (WHDH) - The upcoming July 4th travel period could be record-setting.

AAA’s forecast covering June 29 through July 7 is predicting more than 70 million drivers will travel 50 or more miles from home during that time – which would be the most ever for the holiday.

AAA expects most people to travel by vehicle, but the Transportation Security Administration says it expects to screen more than 32 million passengers from June 27 through July 8.

The agency said the summer as a whole might set a new record, and Independence Day tends to be when that travel peaks.

Complicating holiday plans for some are an aircraft mechanics strike involving Canada’s second-largest airline and the weather, which includes heat advisories in many states today, more flooding in New Mexico, and the 2024 Atlantic season’s first hurricane.

AAA says the worst traffic in the Boston area on the Fourth of July will be on Route 3 heading towards the Cape – it will be the most congested around 1:45 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)