July 4th fireworks called off in Worcester

Organizers of Worcester’s annual Independence Day fireworks celebration announced Wednesday the event would be canceled again this year because of COVID-19 and said they are confident it will return in 2022.

The Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, presenting sponsor Fallon Health, city officials and Discover Central Massachusetts said they made the call out of an abundance of caution, believing it is still “in everyone’s best interest to avoid large, in-person gatherings where it’s more difficult to control the spread of the virus.”

“As exponentially more and more people become fully vaccinated, we certainly believe that better days are on the horizon,” Chamber President and CEO Timothy Murray said in a statement. “We’re so close, but we can’t give up now.”

In absence of the traditional festivities, fireworks will still light up the skies over Worcester to mark the holiday — the Worcester Red Sox, playing their first season at Polar Park, plan to set off fireworks there for fans during a July 2-4 homestand.

