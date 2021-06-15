July Community Calendar Events:

Due to restrictions related to the Coronavirus pandemic, some of the events listed below may be cancelled. We encourage you to click on the links for general information about these non-profit organizations and the types of events and services they are providing for the community.

Project Bread’s Hunger & Food Resources for Households

For More Information: http://www.projectbread.org/news-and-events/news/covid-19-hunger-food.htmlhttps://f6e04f06e48df06eb5edbeefa980e034.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

Project Bread provides food resource information for Massachusetts households, children and families during COVID-19 crisis and closures. Please click on the link above.

School Meal Sites and Information during School Closures

Project Bread is working with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and many schools and community partners to provide families with access to school meals while schools are closed.

Food Source Hotline

If you or someone you know living in Massachusetts needs food assistance, please refer them to Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline toll-free at 1-800-645-8333. This resource will remain up and running through closures to assist all Massachusetts residents needing food assistance during this period of crisis. They are able to provide information about resources in your community as well as assist with SNAP applications over the phone.

How You Can Help

Support Project Breads’ Rapid Hunger Response to COVID-19. Donate now by clicking on the link above!

American Cancer Society: Coronavirus, COVID-19, and Cancer

For More Information: https://www.cancer.org/about-us/what-we-do/coronavirus-covid-19-and-cancer.html

If you’re having trouble finding the information you need about Coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness caused by the current strain of Coronavirus, they’re here to help with current and reliable information. They are also available via live chat or call their 24-hour helpline at 800-227-2345. Please click the link above for more information.

Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund

For More Information: https://www.macovid19relieffund.org/

COVID-19 is taking a toll on Massachusetts communities, especially on the most vulnerable populations and the heroic essential workers on the front lines. The needs are pronounced and are felt across many cities and towns. The healthcare system is under duress, families are struggling to get by, businesses are shuttered and resources are limited. So many have reached out to help knowing our fellow residents and neighbors need help more than ever. Please click on the link above to donate!

One Badge Campaign

For More Information: https://www.onebadge.org/

The Boston Fire Department Relief Fund, Boston Police Foundation, and the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts will be joining forces to launch the One Badge Campaign. This campaign will raise awareness and funds to support First Responder Health and Wellness initiatives. It is your time to help those who always help you. Please consider supporting the One Badge campaign today. All proceeds will go directly to funding health and wellness campaigns for first responders. Click the link above to donate!

CDC: Coronavirus (COVID-19)

For More Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Learn more about COVID-19, how to prevent it, and what to do if you have it by clicking the link above.

Boys and Girls Club of America: How to Talk to Your Child About COVID-19

For More Information: https://www.bgca.org/news-stories/2020/March/How-to-talk-to-your-child-about-COVID-19

Kids thrive on emotional connections and predictable routines, so while some kids may be enjoying the time away from school, many may be confused and struggling to understand what has happened to the world as they know it. Remember, in times of uncertainty, it is very important to reassure the young people in your life and thoughtfully talk to them about what is going on. Please click the link above for some tips to help kids manage the anxiety & stress around Coronavirus.

The Home for Little Wanderers’ COVID-19 Relief Fund

For More Information: https://secure2.convio.net/hlw/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app20118b?idb=127927415&df_id=4860&4860.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T&NONCE_TOKEN=249ED2472287AD577A5E0718CC60753B&idb=0

By making a gift to The Home’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, you ensure their children and families receive the uninterrupted support they need to heal from trauma, abuse and neglect. With your support, they are able to put the appropriate measures in place to continue to care for their children in this unprecedented environment.

The Komen COVID-19 Action Fund

For More Information: https://secure.info-komen.org/site/Donation2?df_id=23114&mfc_pref=T&23114.donation=form1&utm_source=covid_19_lp&utm_medium=digital&utm_campaign=covid_19&s_src=7013f000000DOLqAAO

Support those most vulnerable to Coronavirus by donating to the Komen COVID-19 Action Fund. Help those affected by the outbreak, its financial constraints, and social consequences by ensuring important services and urgent needs are addressed. Please click the link above to donate!

Feed the Children: COVID-19 Response Fund

For More Information: https://secure.feedthechildren.org/site/Donation2?3041.donation=form1&df_id=3041

Struggling children and families need your help more than ever during this COVID-19 crisis. Each dollar donated will provide $14 worth of the food and essentials because of corporate partners like Starkist who will match each dollar donated up to $50,000. They are working tirelessly to get into the hands of the most vulnerable during this time of crisis.

New England Musicians Relief Fund

For More Information: https://www.nemrf.org/

The New England Musicians Relief Fund was founded in 2020 as an independent non-profit philanthropy dedicated to providing financial assistance and resources for musicians experiencing unexpected or catastrophic income loss. With the help of the Boston Arts and Business Council, NEMRF is in the process of incorporating as a nonprofit. This fund is aimed at providing funds to support local musicians suffering from the shutdown of the music industry due to COVID-19. Click link above to help musicians today!

Alzheimer’s Association: Tips for Dementia Caregivers

For More Information: https://alz.org/help-support/caregiving/coronavirus-(covid-19)-tips-for-dementia-care

Caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and all other dementia should follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and consider these helpful tips. Please click the link above for tips on how to care for those with Alzheimer’s and Dementia regarding COVID-19.

Gore Estate: Museum From Home

For More Information: https://goreplace.org/visit/museum-from-home

Explore the Gore Estate through virtual tours and concerts. Click on the link above to virtually enter the estate today!

The Greater Boston Food Bank: COVID-19 Response

For More Information: https://www.gbfb.org/covid-19-update/

The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) continues to work alongside their 500+ partner hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout the nine counties and 190 towns and cities across Eastern Massachusetts. If you, or anyone you know, are in need of food, you can visit GBFB.org/need-food to find a list of food assistance options in each community they serve. Please click the link above to donate and for more information about how you can help GBFB fight COVID-19!

MARE: COVID-19 Response

For More Information: https://www.mareinc.org/page/covid-19-response

In this time of public uncertainty, MARE is committed to continuing their mission to find adoptive homes for children and teens in foster care. The youth of foster care are already some of the most vulnerable in society and this is only exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic. They need to keep working to end their time in limbo and continue to work to find adoptive families for them. In the midst of uncertainty, their children need you now, more than ever. As they address the evolving situation with COVID-19, you can count on MARE to keep their focus on serving children and families. Click on the link above for some of the ways they are doing that.

WWF & COVID-19

For More Information: https://www.worldwildlife.org/teaching-resources?utm_campaign=wild-classroom&utm_medium=email&utm_source=engagement&utm_content=200318

Parents now home with school-age children, or teachers developing remote learning plans, can access free educational resources from WWF’s Wild Classroom. Their WWF app, WWF Together, allows users to learn about 16 featured species. Please click the link above to start learning today!

Norman Rockwell Museum: Your Norman Rockwell Museum

For More Information: https://www.nrm.org/virtualmuseum/

They are thrilled to now have curated experiences that collect related images, photography, video, audio and history relating to the Museum’s renowned collection of Norman Rockwell’s original paintings, his Stockbridge Studio, as well as the Museum’s vast collection of illustration art.

Please enjoy exploring this expanded content that lets you discover Norman Rockwell and illustration art in new and exciting ways by clicking the link above.

The museum is now re-opening. To purchase tickets, click https://www.nrm.org/

Yachad New England: Virtual Programming

For More Information: https://www.yachad.org/newengland/events/

As they enter their third month of virtual events, you must remember to keep engaging with projects that make your lives more meaningful with the community that strengthens and supports you all. At Yachad New England, they are doing their best to come together and provide a variety of engaging virtual programming. Click the link above to see their list of virtual programming!

World Food Program USA: COVID-19 Fund

For More Information: https://secure.wfpusa.org/donate/save-lives-giving-food-today-donate-now-7?ms=2000_UNR_wfp_redirect_EX&redirected=US&amount=0&frequency=once

Your gift could be the difference between a child going to bed hungry or eating a nutritious meal. WFP does whatever it takes to deliver lifesaving food to children and families most in need, wherever they are in the world, by providing meals in schools, distributing staples during emergencies and delivering food vouchers in conflict zones.

It’s easy for you to make a lifesaving difference. $75 can provide a family with a WFP emergency box – which contains enough food for an entire month.

Click the link above to donate.

Habitat for Humanity: Home is Key

For More Information: https://www.habitat.org/homeisthekey?&keyword=hero–home&_ga=2.98492575.1482617191.1586364317-1637489359.1586364317

Now more than ever, families need the security and stability of a decent home that they can afford.

The uncertainty so many of us feel today, far too many families have felt for a lifetime — if not generations.

When any disaster hits — a storm, a disease, a financial crisis — it is always those who struggle most who suddenly find themselves struggling even more. Habitat for Humanity knows that home is the key to freeing these families from financial instability, from stress and from impossible choices between essential needs. And they know that you will be the key to helping our neighbors and our communities build back.

Click the link above to see how you can support the Habitat today!

Sierra Club: Keeping Our Kids Curious and Engaged at Home

For More Information: https://www.sierraclub.org/articles/2020/03/keeping-our-kids-curious-and-engaged-home

With many schools across the nation closed and communities across the country being asked to shelter in place and/or practice social distancing, they’ve come up with some tools and resources they hope you find helpful. These include tips for how to talk with your kids about coronavirus as well as LOTS of educational content and fun, safe activities to engage in at home. They hope this helps. And if you have suggestions, please send them to info@climateparents.org. Click the link above for information.

GlobalGiving: COVID-19 Fund

For More Information: https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/coronavirus-relief-fund/

The COVID-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in modern history that will require the best of humanity to overcome. The new coronavirus has taken thousands of lives and spread to nearly every country in the world. Your donation to this fund will support immediate and long-term relief and recovery in vulnerable communities during one of the most challenging times we have collectively faced.

This crisis threatens everyone’s way of life, but it is especially difficult for people who are already vulnerable, including those with pre-existing medical conditions, older adults, individuals experiencing homelessness, refugees and migrants, wage workers, and those with inflexible jobs. Click the link above to donate.

TED-Ed@Home

For More Information: https://www.ted.com/about/programs-initiatives/ted-ed-at-home

Are you teaching or learning from home?

Created to support the millions of students, parents and teachers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the TED-Ed@Home daily newsletter provides people with high-quality, interactive, video-based lessons spanning all age groups and subjects, for free.

Every lesson featured within the newsletter is created with the support of expert educators and TED speakers, and each newsletter also includes updates from TED-Ed’s global community, and daily educational challenges that people can engage with as individuals or as families. Click the link above to sign up for their newsletter.

Human Rights Watch: COVID-19 Fund

For More Information: https://donate.hrw.org/page/57972/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=EA2020PElbwb

While COVID-19 is temporarily shifting the way they work, it will not change their mission to safeguard and promote human rights for all. Your gift today will help them make sure that governments make human rights a priority, including the right to accessible and equitable health care.

Together, they can put pressure on governments to uphold their human rights obligations and to address the needs of those who are at greater risk.

Planned Parenthood: COVID-19

For More Information: https://www.plannedparenthood.org/learn/health-and-wellness/covid-19-new-coronavirus

For the last 100 years they’ve been providing the care and education you’ve come to depend on. That won’t change. Whether in person, through virtual appointments, or by phone, during these uncertain times they’re going to be here in every way they can to provide the health care you need. They’re closely monitoring the spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19. The health and safety of their patients, staff, and communities is their top priority. Please click on the link above for more information!

Amnesty International: Socially Distant, But Together in Solidarity

For More Information: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2020/03/covid-19/

As the COVID-19 pandemic tears across the world we are all worried about the future. In countries where the virus has hit many have already lost loved ones. Elsewhere people are bracing themselves for the spread of the virus, wondering how stretched healthcare systems can possibly cope. Even for those who haven’t yet been directly affected, COVID-19 is disrupting lives in unimaginable ways.

Whether you are working from home, out of work, self-isolating or caring for others, these are lonely and uncertain times. Life may feel like its on hold right now – but the fight for human rights never stops. Please click on the link above for more information!

ACLU: COVID-19 Pandemic Response

For More Information: https://www.aclu.org/news/topic/covid-19-pandemic-response/

As we all do our best to protect the health and well-being of family and friends in this unsettling time, the need for a government response guided by public health experts has become more urgent than ever. In this and all times of crisis, it is critical that “We The People” truly means all of us.

The ACLU is working nationwide to ensure the burdens of the outbreak and the government’s actions do not unfairly fall on the most vulnerable communities. They are also monitoring the government’s responses to ensure they are rooted in science and public health needs, not stigma or bias, and no more intrusive on civil liberties than absolutely necessary. Please click on the link above to donate and for more information!

Boys and Girls Club of America: COVID-19 Donation

For More Information: https://donate.bgca.org/maindonationform/rc_connect__campaign_designform?id=7011M000001dU6aQAE&form=00P1M00001CfMIwUAN&c_src=hero&_ga=2.120351563.212742250.1594748064-125819809.1594748064

In a time when so much is uncertain, the Clubs provide essentials like food, a safe place and knowledgeable mentors, because great futures start now. Donate today. Please click the link above to donate!

Medicine in Motion: Move Campaign

For More Information: https://medmotion.org/move-campaign/

Medicine in Motion is proud to announce their MOVE Campaign that will bring together diverse communities for virtual fitness events in order to raise money for organizations that fight racial injustices. They are raising money for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Innercity Weightlifting, National Bail Out and Inala Wangarra (Australia). Join them in making a move toward equality. Please click the link above to donate and for more information!

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts: Make New Friends – A Kindergarten Readiness Series

For More Information: https://www.girlscouts.org/en/about-girl-scouts/join/ready-set-kindergarten.html

A free virtual series that boosts your girl’s social skills and self-confidence for Kindergarten! Make New Friends is open to all girls in July & August. Click the link above to register and to get more information!

The Springfield Museums

For More Information: https://springfieldmuseums.org/about/updates/

During this time of closure, the Springfield Museums want very much to stay connected with their visitors—they miss you and hope you are all keeping safe and well.

With art, history, science and Seuss as resources, they are pleased to offer a number of ways to explore their collections, programs, and activities from wherever you might be. Enjoy exploring this expanded content—they will continue to update the information, so please check back often. Click the link above!

The museums are now re-opening. To purchase tickets, click https://springfieldmuseums.org/

Heritage Museums & Gardens

For More Information: https://heritagemuseumsandgardens.org/engage/

Explore Heritage Museums & Gardens from anywhere, any time! Here you’ll find a variety of resources to learn from and enjoy, including information, activities, images, video, and audio related to their art, history, and horticulture collections. Click the link above.

The museum and gardens are now re-opening. To purchase tickets, click https://heritagemuseumsandgardens.org/

Berkshire Museum@Home

For More Information: https://berkshiremuseum.org/athome/

As you all navigate the COVID-19 situation together, the Berkshire Museum team will provide thought-provoking online experiences for you to learn from and enjoy from the comfort of your couch.

Thank you for your patience and continued patronage (from a distance) during this strange time. Be well, wash your hands, and look after your neighbors. They look forward to welcoming you back to the Museum soon. Click the link above.

Mead Art Museum: Virtual Tour

For More Information: https://www.amherst.edu/museums/mead

Click the link above to explore this exhibition virtually! View art up close, read wall labels, listen to audio recordings, and watch video clips from Embodied Taste. The exhibition was organized collaboratively by student curators enrolled in “Eat! An Exhibition Seminar at the Mead,” led by Amy Cox Hall (visiting assistant professor of anthropology, Amherst College) and Emily Potter-Ndiaye (Dwight and Kirsten Poler and Andrew W. Mellon Head of Education and Curator of Academic Programs, Mead Art Museum).

Fitchburg Art Museum: Children’s Art Activities to do From Home

For More Information: https://fitchburgartmuseum.org/classes-and-workshops/

The open-ended activities in the link above can be adapted for a wide range of ages, and require things found around the home as well as some common, inexpensive art supplies.

The museum is now re-opening. To purchase tickets, click https://fitchburgartmuseum.org/

Historic Deerfield: Discover Historic Deerfield

For More Information: https://www.historic-deerfield.org/discover-deerfield

Historic Deerfield Inc., founded in 1952, is an outdoor museum that interprets the history and culture of early New England and the Connecticut River Valley. Visitors can tour twelve carefully-preserved antique houses dating from 1730 to 1850, and explore world-class collections of regional furniture, silver, textiles, and other decorative arts on display in the authentic period houses and in the Flynt Center of Early New England Life, a state-of-the-art museum facility featuring exhibitions and a visible storage area. Their research library, the Henry N. Flynt Library, includes more than 21,000 volumes (reference works, microfilm and newspapers) on the history and material culture of the region. Click the link above to virtually explore the Historic Deerfield.

The Trevor Project: COVID-19 and LGBTQ Youth

For More Information: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/2020/04/03/implications-of-covid-19-for-lgbtq-youth-mental-health-and-suicide-prevention/

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ policies, and a research team to examine the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, their trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat www.TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting START to 678-678.Click the link above for more information.

ASPCA: Emergency Relief and Recovery Fund

For More Information: https://secure.aspca.org/donate/2020-eap-cov2-res-web-NL-P1?ms=wb_hom_position1-cov2-res-20200325&initialms=wb_hom_position1-cov2-res-20200325&pcode=ALUGWEB

In an effort to help the animal welfare community across the nation, the ASPCA is providing millions of dollars in grants to animal welfare groups whose operations have been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Your urgent gift today will go directly into their emergency relief fund to support all their lifesaving efforts to help animals and animal welfare organizations across the country impacted by this horrific pandemic. Please click the link above for more information and to make a donation!

National Multiple Sclerosis Society: What You Need to Know About MS and COVID-19

For More Information: https://www.nationalmssociety.org/What-you-need-to-know-about-Coronavirus-(COVID-19)

They are closely watching the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and taking action as we all move through this uncharted territory. The most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about in-person gatherings has a significant impact on all they had planned for the next couple months—from fundraising events to programs to advocacy activities. But this will not stop them from being here for people with MS and fueling breakthroughs. They are finding new and creative ways to make sure everyone involved in the MS movement has a way to connect, to feel supported and informed and to raise funds and awareness—no matter where you are. Click the link above to get more information about MS and COVID-19.

Save the Children & No Kid Hungry: #SAVEWITHSTORIES

For More Information: https://support.savethechildren.org/site/Donation2?df_id=4067&mfc_pref=T&4067.donation=form1

From Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams:

Across the country, schools are shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. But millions of children in the U.S. go to school not just to learn, but also for breakfast, lunch and sometimes dinner. That’s why they came up with @savewithstories.

In partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, they’re offering stories on Instagram and Facebook to provide fun and education to kids and parents stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Your donation will help Save the Children and No Kid Hungry make sure schools and community programs have the support they need to keep brains and bellies full. You’re also supporting their important work to meet the health, education, and nutrition needs of kids in other countries impacted by coronavirus. Can you please help? If you can help, click on the link above.

Make-A-Wish COVID-19 Fund

For More Information: https://secure2.wish.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donate_now&chid=100-000

Your commitment to wish children and families is critical – particularly now. Because of COVID-19 postponements, there will be more wish kids waiting for wishes than ever before. Your help today will bring hope and joy to wish kids in your community. Click the link above to make a donation.

The Massachusetts Independent Pharmacists Association COVID-19 Recommendations

For More Information: http://www.mipanet.org/

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put an enormous strain on our nation’s healthcare system, and the supply of qualified healthcare providers is becoming increasingly limited. Pharmacists are currently among those healthcare professionals on the front line, providing essential healthcare services during this time.

Pharmacists are among the nation’s most accessible healthcare professionals, with 90% of Americans living within 5 miles of a community pharmacy. They are medication experts, providing patient care in a variety of settings, including hospitals, clinics, community pharmacies, long-term care, the medical home, and physician offices.

Click link above for recommendations regarding COVID-19 from pharmacists.

UNICEF: Fighting Coronavirus (COVID-19)

For More Information: https://www.unicefusa.org/mission/covid-19

As the lead humanitarian agency looking out for children when emergencies strike, UNICEF knows what children need to survive difficult times. In addition to sending vital supplies, UNICEF is leading on preventative actions in communities to protect children’s health and the health of parents and caregivers so that they can continue to keep children safe. UNICEF is providing hygiene and medical kits to schools and health clinics and monitoring the impact of the outbreak to support continuity of care, education and social services. Please click the link above for more information.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information

For More Information: https://www.dana-farber.org/for-patients-and-families/care-and-treatment/coronavirus-covid-19-information/

At Dana-Farber, your health and safety, along with the health and safety of their staff, are their top priorities. Despite the challenges to the entire healthcare community posed by COVID-19, Dana-Farber remains undeterred from their mission to provide expert, compassionate care. They are still caring for current patients, accepting new patients, and providing second opinion consultations, although they cannot currently offer a “next-day appointment” option. Where medically appropriate, they may ask you to conduct your appointment online, by phone, or via videoconference, or to reschedule an existing appointment. If you have questions about your appointment, please contact your care team. Thank you for your support during this challenging time, and for entrusting your care to them. Click the link for more information.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: How You Can Help

For More Information: https://www.stjude.org/media-resources/special-announcements/supporter-info-covid-19.html?sc_icid=home-spot-coronavirus

One thing St. Jude is best known for is finding hope in some of the most challenging situations — nearly 60 years of fighting life-threatening diseases like cancer can teach you that.

Out of an abundance of caution and respect for your time and personal safety, they’ve made the decision to adjust plans for their upcoming events.

Thank you for recognizing the importance of their mission and for continuing to help. Their work is only possible because of people like you.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as they, like many organizations, may experience some delays in normal business processes, like processing donations received by mail. They are grateful to all of their supporters and remain committed to acknowledging all gifts in a timely manner. If you have a question about the status of your gift, please feel free to call (800) 822-6344.

If you are able, please consider becoming a sustaining donor or increasing your monthly gift. There are many ways to give, and they understand that the COVID-19 crisis may have changed your financial situation. Please choose a way that works for you. Click on the link above to help St. Jude fight COVID-19.

The American Heart Association: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources

For More Information: https://www.heart.org/en/about-us/coronavirus-covid-19-resources

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person, which has affected people in many countries.

The American Heart Association is advising caution and preparation for people who have heart disease or who have survived a stroke. Based on current information, it appears elderly people with coronary heart disease or hypertension are more likely to be infected and to develop more severe symptoms. Stroke survivors may also face increased risk for complications if they get COVID-19.

Click on the link above for some resources to find more information regarding COVID-19 and heart disease/stroke patients.

Audubon: Response to COVID-19

For More Information: https://www.audubon.org/news/a-special-message-audubons-president-and-ceo-regarding-covid-19

Given the need for digital education tools with families staying home, they’re using this moment to leverage their digital tools and transform their educational programming and provide folks with online solutions that can be informative and fun. Click the link above to access Audubon’s learning resources.

The World Bank: Response to COVID-19

For More Information: https://www.worldbank.org/en/who-we-are/news/coronavirus-covid19

Click on the link above to see how the World Bank is helping fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Girl Scouts of America: How to Talk to Your Kids About Coronavirus

For More Information: https://www.girlscouts.org/en/raising-girls/happy-and-healthy/happy/coronavirus-and-kids.html

Rule number one when it comes to emergencies? Stay calm. But with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading rapidly around the globe—and everyone from news anchors to influencers on social media talking about worst case scenarios—stress and worry can seem downright contagious.

Basically, your girl could likely use a sense of calm in her life right about now, and you can help.

In fact, having a conversation with her about coronavirus could be the most important thing you do with your girl all week. Depending on her age, simply asking what she’s heard about coronavirus and how she’s feeling about it not only helps ensure she’s getting correct information but also lets her know this topic isn’t off-limits and you’re there to support her and help her understand her emotions—whatever they may be. Click on the link above for the basic dos and don’ts when it comes to handling this subject with care.

USS Constitution Museum

For More Information: https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/

The virtual USS Constitution Museum is open. They are bringing the Museum to you!

EcoTarium: Take a Virtual Tour

For More Information: https://ecotarium.org/

Try their new Virtual Tour of the museum and explore exhibits from wherever you are! Click the link above.

The museum is re-opening. To purchase tickets, click https://ecotarium.org/reopening-information/

Plimoth Plantation: Plimoth Online

For More Information: https://www.plimoth.org/learn

Their Museum sites may be temporarily closed, but you can still experience Plimoth online! They’re bringing history into your home with a range of online programs and resources for families and individuals – from their new History @ Home live virtual visits with Plimoth educators to coloring pages for children to their Interwoven podcast series. Click the link above to learn more!

The museum is re-opening. To purchase tickets, click https://www.plimoth.org/

DeCordova Museum: Virtual Content

For More Information: https://decordova.org/virtual-content

Enjoy a range of offerings and something for everyone with their new deCordova Virtual Content.

They are excited to offer insightful and engaging ways to interact with you during the temporary closure. Virtual visits of their current exhibitions, live streamed story hours, Sculpture Park narration, and more are available to experience deCordova from home. Click the link above.

The National Wildlife Federation: Helping Families through the COVID-19 Outbreak

For More Information: https://blog.nwf.org/2020/03/the-national-wildlife-federation-helping-families-through-the-covid-19-outbreak/?_ga=2.86224539.204364311.1585880422-1579455543.1585880422

As the largest provider of environmental educational programming in the United States, the National Wildlife Federation is working hard to help families and caregivers across the country provide meaningful educational opportunities and safe outdoor experiences for children during these incredibly difficult times. They are providing free access to the National Wildlife Federation’s award-winning educational materials and programs with the hopes of bringing joy and educational enrichment to millions more children in the weeks ahead.

They believe that connecting children with the wonders of wildlife — online and safely outdoors — can help youth thrive during these unprecedented times. So in addition to providing free access to their educational materials, they are also encouraging the safe and responsible enjoyment of the great outdoors by practicing six-feet of physical distancing (especially in parking lots and trail heads), regular hand-washing, and avoidance of common outdoor surfaces.

Focus on the Family: Help for the Families during the Coronavirus Crisis

For More Information: https://www.focusonthefamily.com/family-time-during-the-coronavirus-quarantine/

Focus on the Family is here to help you and your loved ones #ThriveAtHome. Click the link above for more information.

Wildlife Conservation Society: COVID-19 Fund

For More Information: https://secure.wcs.org/donate/donate-protect-wildlife-and-end-illegal-wildlife-trade?_ga=2.163015036.1388435150.1586364338-1264532064.1586364338

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic unfolds, the wide-ranging impact of wildlife trafficking has never been clearer. And as the world contends with the consequences, the need to shut down this trade has never been more urgent.

Your gift supports the work WCS is doing globally to ban markets that trade in wildlife, stop the spread of zoonotic diseases, and protect threatened and endangered species from wildlife trafficking. Click the link above to donate!

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation: COVID-19 Community Questions and Answers

For More Information: https://www.cff.org/Life-With-CF/Daily-Life/Germs-and-Staying-Healthy/What-Are-Germs/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Community-Questions-and-Answers/

They are aware that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is causing significant concern, particularly within the cystic fibrosis community. The following FAQs are intended to address key concerns the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has heard from the CF community about COVID-19, including information from Centers from Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the risk to people with underlying health conditions and steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones living with cystic fibrosis. Click the link below to view those FAQs.

American Diabetes Association: COVID-19 and Diabetes

For More Information: https://www.diabetes.org/coronavirus-covid-19

They are committed to helping the community respond to diabetes and Coronavirus. More than ever, you need to stay connected because you’re connected for life. Please click the link above for more information.

United Way’s COVID-19 Fund

For More Information: https://unitedwaymassbay.org/covid-19/covid-19-family-fund/

United Way has established the COVID-19 Family Support Fund, a dedicated resource for working families affected by the COVID-19 public health emergency. They will mobilize their broad network of nonprofit agencies throughout the region to provide a flexible source of cash assistance to help families weather the COVID-19 crisis. .

In collaboration with the Department of Public Health, United Way’s Mass 2-1-1 statewide consumer hotline provides consumer help during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Individuals can dial 2-1-1 for comprehensive information and referrals related to the virus, including information on where they can access flexible funds through the COVID-19 Family Support Fund. For more information, click on the link above!

Coolidge Corner Theater: Virtual Screening Room

For More Information: https://coolidge.org/virtual

They miss seeing you in person, but their team has been working hard behind the scenes to offer some of their great, curated Coolidge programming.

Your rental of these films and purchase of tickets for film education classes helps support the Coolidge and compensate their staff during this unprecedented time. Thank you! Click the link above for more information.

The YMCA: Stay With Us

For More Information: https://www.ymca.net/stay-with-us

These are unprecedented times—times that challenge the way in which they, at the YMCA, work to strengthen community as they have for nearly 170 years.

At their core, the Y is about relationships. They bring people together—from all backgrounds, ages and circumstances—fostering connections within and across communities.

But they’re also nimble. The Y has always found ways to help people and communities in times of crisis. Right now, Ys across the country are providing emergency child care for health care workers and first responders; food for children without access to school meals; and outreach to seniors who face social isolation.

This work is the lifeblood of their mission. And when this crisis is over, the Y will be there to help the communities recover. But they can’t do it alone.

Whether you’re connected to the Y today or have a fond Y memory from years past, you’re part of their family—and they need you to stay with them. Click on the link above to find your Y!

Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology: Online Exhibitions

For More Information: https://www.peabody.harvard.edu/all-exhibitions

Click the link above to view the Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology’s online exhibitions!

Harvard Museum of Natural History

For More Information: https://hmnh.harvard.edu/

Click the link above to view the Harvard Museum of Natural History’s online resources!

Peabody Essex Museum: Explore Art

For More Information: https://www.pem.org/explore-art

To engage the mind and spirit, the PEM collection offers outstanding works primarily from the 1700s to today: paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, textiles, architecture and decorative objects. Their African, American, Asian, maritime, Native American and Oceanic art emphasizes the lively conversation that occurs through creativity across time, place and culture.

1.8 million works — many of them the first to be collected in this country — offer experiences unique among American art museums. At PEM, their goal is not to hang art on the walls and then tell you what to think. Deep and far ranging, the collection opens windows onto how people live, work and celebrate. Here, you can explore art and the world in which it is made — revealing and comparing concepts of creativity, individuality, community, tradition, spirituality and even emotion. And the connections you make, because of your own experiences, inspire a journey as important as the artworks themselves. Click the link above to create a new experience through art today!

The museum is re-opening. To purchase tickets, click https://www.pem.org/

Discovery Museum: Discovery at Home

For More Information: https://www.discoveryacton.org/education/discovery-home

Families are spending a lot of time at home together as the community works to slow the spread of COVID-19. Since you can’t play together at the Museum, they want to share with you some of their favorite at-home fun-and-learning activities from their staff, and also share some of the terrific interactive opportunities offered by museums, individuals, organizations, and other creators around the world. Click the link above to start these fun activities!

The museum is re-opening. To purchase tickets, click https://www.discoveryacton.org/

New Bedford Whaling Museum: Museum From Home

For More Information: https://www.whalingmuseum.org/museum-from-home/

If you are looking for things to do with your children, resources to keep students engaged, ways to spend your time learning about something new, or just taking a moment to enjoy their Collection from the comfort of your own home, please explore their link above.

The museum is re-opening. To purchase tickets, click https://www.whalingmuseum.org/

Museum of Science: #MOSatHome

For More Information: https://www.mos.org/MOSatHome

Their building may be closed. But science never stops. And neither does the Museum of Science! Here’s a collection of STEM resources designed to bring the Museum — to you! Click the link above!

The museum is re-opening. To purchase tickets, click https://www.mos.org/

Worcester Art Museum: Stay connected with WAM!

For More Information: https://www.worcesterart.org/information/closure/

Art has always been an expression of the human experience—through both good and difficult times. You may not be able to walk through the galleries right now, but you can still experience the transformative power of art by staying connected and engaged with the Museum’s collection just by clicking the link above!

Museum of Russian Icons

For More Information: https://www.museumofrussianicons.org/

Stay connected with the Museum of Russian Icons just by clicking the link above!

The museum is re-opening. To purchase tickets, click https://www.museumofrussianicons.org/

Boston Children’s Museum: Play and Learning Resources

For More Information: https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/learning-resources

Children spend their whole day learning, and Boston Children’s Museum provides resources for families and educators to help support that continuous discovery. Their long history of working with educators dates back to their earliest days – the Museum was actually founded by Boston science teachers in 1913. Since then they have focused their efforts on helping classroom teachers, afterschool educators, Head Start teachers, day care providers, parents and other caregivers to give every child their best opportunity to learn and grow through enrichment, engagement and fun.

Their current learning resources address the needs of parents, afterschool educators and classroom teachers, and include both free online learning resources and paid professional development workshops. Use the link above to learn more about all that Boston Children’s Museum has to offer for the adults in children’s lives.

The museum is re-opening. To purchase tickets, click https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/

The Museum of Fine Arts: Virtual Tour and Interviews

For More Information: https://www.mfa.org/videos

Add some art into your day and enjoy the MFA from home by watching this selection of videos, from virtual exhibition tours and interviews with artists to soothing musical performances. Each group includes up to six short videos. Visit the MFA’s YouTube channel for longer, in-depth videos of lectures and programming, behind-the-scenes clips, and more.

The Humane Society of the United States: COVID-19 Fund

For More Information: https://secure.humanesociety.org/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app317a?idb=231239704&df_id=24636&mfc_pref=T&24636.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=7C5059FD51A317F73F201F29DD267F33&s_src=web_ws_covid_040120&24636_donation=form1

Your help is still so desperately needed to keep families together and help those hit hardest by the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

Many pet owners in the United States will soon be facing immense financial barriers to veterinary access and other animal care services, especially those in underserved areas who were already struggling prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

Your support at this critical time ensures the bond people have with their companions is not broken. Every little bit we can do to help each other makes a big difference. Will you make a donation today? Click the link above to donate!

Water.org: COVID-19 Response

For More Information: https://water.org/health-our-world-starts-access-safe-water/

Now more than ever access to safe water is critical to the health of our global community. That’s why they’re committed to continuing their work to empower people living in poverty with access to safe water and the health and hope that flows from it.

Globally, 785 million people lack access to safe water and 2 billion people don’t have a toilet. Nearly 1 million people die each year from diseases that could be prevented if families have access to safe water and sanitation. Now more than ever is the time to ensure everyone everywhere has access to safe water and a toilet. Click the link above to learn how you can help.

Care: Stop COVID-19

For More Information: https://my.care.org/site/Donation2?26793.donation=form1&df_id=26793&mfc_pref=T&_ga=2.45108902.34881206.1586364286-1786521382.1586364286

20,000 of the poorest households in the poorest countries need lifesaving hygiene items right now. CARE’s Emergency Surge Fund is distributing soap, water, and more, and is installing 10,000 handwashing stations to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19 and other deadly diseases.

The need is so urgent that a generous donor in the community is matching gifts up to $250,000 to double the impact of each dollar you give today. Click the link above to donate!

Mental Health America: Mental Health and COVID-19

For More Information: https://www.mhanational.org/covid19

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increase, so does the associated anxiety.

For the general public, the mental health effects of COVID-19 are as important to address as are the physical health effects. And for the one in five who already have mental health conditions – or the one in two who are at risk of developing them – we need to take personal, professional, and policy measures now to address them.

For the past several weeks, MHA has been using its unique database to monitor daily this increase in anxiety. According to their screening data, they experienced a 19 percent increase in screening for clinical anxiety in the first weeks of February, and a 12 percent increase in the first two weeks of March.

This suggests that their screeners are not just “worried well.” Instead they represent thousands of people whose lives and sense of well-being are being severely impacted by concerns about the virus.

As things unfold in the coming days and weeks, MHA will continue to monitor anxiety.

To aid individuals and communities during this time, MHA has compiled a range of resources and information. Click the link above for more information and resources.

World Vision: Coronavirus Emergency Response

For More Information: https://donate.worldvision.org/give/coronavirus-emergency-response

As the global coronavirus crisis continues to grow, your donation will help provide essentials both in the U.S. and abroad, like face masks and gloves for health workers; anti-bacterial soap, hand sanitizer, and emergency food for children and families; and health training to keep everyone safe. World Vision has been responding on the ground since the beginning of the outbreak, meeting critical needs around the world. Today their staff are reaching at-risk communities with supplies both here in the U.S. and in every country where they work. Click the link above to donate!

The Department of Children and Families: COVID-19

For More Information: https://www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-department-of-children-families

With schools closed and shelter in place advisories, there are fewer eyes on a child, and more stress, especially in homes without natural support systems, or those families with substance abuse, mental health or domestic violence issues.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nationwide, 1 in every 5 maltreatment reports come from teachers and other educational professionals.

If you suspect child abuse or see a family in need, you can call the following hotlines:

There is the child at risk hotline, which is to report suspected neglect or abuse: 800-792-5200.

There is also the Kid’s Net Helpline for foster families at 800-486-3730.

Click on the link above for more information.

The Salvation Army: COVID-19 Fund

For More Information: https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give/276832/?lightbox=true#!/donation/checkout?recurring=0

The Salvation Army has ramped up efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus and to protect their employees, volunteers, and the people they serve. They are working with local, state, and federal governments and health authorities, and are practicing further hygiene and cleaning protocols to help keep safe those who depend on The Salvation Army’s programs and services.

They anticipate a significant increase in emergency assistance needs for low-wage employees facing layoffs, limited hours, childcare challenges and more due to COVID-19. The support they provide – rent/mortgage, utility, and food assistance, among others – will become more vital as the situation evolves.

They rely on the generous support of the communities where they serve to meet the daily needs of these vulnerable populations. Your donations will help them to continue to respond with hope and love. The Salvation Army is committed to meeting human need without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code across the United States. When you give, your donation directly benefits people in need throughout your local community. Click the link above to donate!

The American Red Cross’ Urgent Need for Blood Donations

For More Information: https://www.redcross.org/local/massachusetts.html

Blood drives continue to be canceled at an alarming rate – nearly 9,000 so far – and the Red Cross has an ongoing critical need for blood and platelet donations amidst Coronavirus uncertainties.

The need for blood is constant, especially now, and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply. Click on the link above and schedule an appointment at one of their locations.

Red Cross Needs Volunteers

For More Information: https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html#step1

Home fires continue to keep Red Cross volunteers responding to disaster across Massachusetts, including three fires in the past 48 hours that displaced nearly 100 people.

Fires in Boxborough, Mattapan and Lowell each displaced almost 30 people in multi-unit buildings. Red Cross volunteers are responding to these fires virtually; with contact information from local fire departments, our volunteers assist residents through phone calls and video conferencing to help them on the road to recovery after life altering home fires.

The need for volunteers is constant. Red Cross volunteers help people recover from disasters, assist at local blood drives, provide mental health counselling to people recovering from disasters, assist members of the military along with their families, and provide training to people learning first aid and basic life support.

“Volunteers represent more than 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce and make our humanitarian mission possible,” said Ryan Avery, senior disaster program manager for Massachusetts. “During the coronavirus pandemic, families continue to depend on local Red Cross volunteers every day. This year please consider volunteering with the Red Cross to support your neighbors in need and help us ensure no one faces life’s emergencies alone.”

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can visit the link above. There they can find local opportunities to help people in need right here in Massachusetts. A Red Cross volunteer recruiter will speak with people over the phone to find something not only interesting but fulfilling.

Red Sox Foundation Hardship Fund

For More Information: https://www.redsoxfoundation.org/community/red-sox-foundation-establishes-emergency-hardship-fund/

The Red Sox Foundation recently announced the creation of the Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund to help those who are experiencing food insecurity in New England as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who need assistance may apply online at redsoxfoundation.org/hardship. Applicants who demonstrate financial hardship will be eligible to receive a $250 grocery vendor gift card, subject to available funds.

The Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund is being seeded with $300,000 by the Foundation, with additional support from Red Sox players and coaches, ownership, and other organizations. Those who are in a position to help sustain the fund through a philanthropic donation may contribute by visiting redsoxfoundation.org/hardship.

In addition to establishing and seeding the Emergency Hardship Fund, the Red Sox Foundation has made donations to COVID-19 charitable funds that have been established in the city and Commonwealth. Last month, the Foundation made a $250,000 donation to the City of Boston’s Resiliency Fund to help purchase Chrome books to aid Boston Public Schools students with distance learning, and more recently, a $100,000 donation to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund established by Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to help support essential front-line workers and other vulnerable communities.

Patriots and Revolution Foundation: Together While Apart

For More Information: https://offers.kraftse.com/offers/nepcf-donations

Please join their efforts in providing personal protective equipment to the brave doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and first responders are who are fighting COVID-19 on the front lines. Effective April 2, 2020, 100 percent of your donation to the Patriots and Revolution Foundation will go directly to the purchase of these supplies. We are TOGETHER while Apart. Click the link above to donate!

Good 360: COVID-19

For More Information: https://good360.org/coronavirus

As COVID-19 continues to spread around the world with four million cases worldwide and over 1,400,000 here in the United States; Good360 remains committed to improving the lives of those impacted through in-kind donations and moving needed products through their network of over 92,000 nonprofits nationwide.

Join them in helping rebuild the resilience of communities around the US and internationally. Click the link above to donate!

Meals on Wheels: COVID-19 Response Fund

For More Information: https://ams.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/eweb/DynamicPage.aspx?WebCode=covid19donate&site=mowa&CampCode=COVID-19EmergencyResponseCamp&AplCode=2020ER-POP-UP-COVID-19&_ga=2.252336329.1153991984.1590094421-393394879.1590094421

Senior citizens need you now more than ever. Click the link above and donate to give local programs the resources they desperately need to keep senior citizens safe amid COVID-19.

NAMI: COVID-19 Resource and Information Guide

For More Information: https://www.nami.org/Support-Education/NAMI-HelpLine/COVID-19-Information-and-Resources

NAMI released the NAMI COVID-19 Resource and Information Guide to answer frequently asked questions regarding the intersection between Coronavirus, or COVID-19, and people affected by mental illness, their caregivers and loved ones. The guide features FAQs on a variety of topics from managing anxiety and social isolation to accessing health care and medications. Click the link above to access the Resource and Information Guide.

Project Hope: COVID-19 Response

For More Information: https://secure.projecthope.org/site/SPageNavigator/2020_Main_emergency_response_unr.html?autologin=true&mfc_pref=T&s_subsrc=oth&utm_source=fundraising&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=ghef

When disasters or health emergencies like the devastating coronavirus pandemic strike, Project HOPE is there to save lives. Their teams are at work around the world helping people overcome illness and providing health workers with the training and tools they need to stay safe and care for their communities.

You can help train and equip heroic health care workers in the U.S. and abroad when you donate to their Global Health Emergency Fund today. Project HOPE has been delivering PPE, deploying volunteers and empowering health workers with the tools they urgently need to save lives from COVID-19 and other health crises.

Childcare Aware of America: COVID-19 Resources

For More Information: https://www.childcareaware.org/state/massachusetts/

Click the link above to get information on child care and COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation: COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

For More Information: https://secure.restaurantworkerscf.org/np/clients/restaurantworkerscf/donation.jsp?campaign=2&forwardedFromSecureDomain=1&test=true

The RCWF Board of Directors has approved directing funds raised during this crisis to be allocated in the following ways:

50% for direct relief to individual restaurant workers

25% for non-profit organizations serving restaurant workers in the crisis

25% for zero-interest loans for restaurants to get back up and running

Click the link above to donate!

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation: Covid-19 Relief Efforts

For More Information: https://www.harvardpilgrim.org/public/news-detail?nt=HPH_News_C&nid=1471929289541

As part of its initial $3 million distribution of funds, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation has committed dedicated resources to community-focused initiatives including the engagement of select restaurants throughout the region to provide and deliver take-out meals to families in need and helping to put people back to work. Additionally, these resources will assist communities in facilitating access to COVID-19 testing.

The Foundation will continue to work closely with nonprofit organizations, community leaders and government stakeholders to support their efforts in addressing the COVID-19 crisis.

Metro West Health Foundation: COVID-19 Emergency Grants

For More Information: https://mwhealth.org/stories/covid-19-emergency-grants

The foundation has committed $500,000 in emergency grant funding to address the COVID 19 pandemic. Grants of up to $10,000 will go to agencies in the region that are directly responding to or mitigating the impact of the coronavirus and whose mission is consistent with that of the foundation.

GWCF COVID19 Response Fund

For More Information: https://www.greaterworcester.org/About-Us/News/All-News/foundation-announces-gwcf-covid19-response-fund

The Foundation has announced a new fund to support a community-wide response to the COVID19 outbreak in Worcester County. Seeded with $535,000, the funds will be distributed by grants that will support the interim and long-term needs of organizations working with communities disproportionately impacted by the outbreak.

GLCF COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

For More Information: https://glcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=2621

Due to the rising concern of the impact of the COVID-19 virus, particularly on vulnerable populations in their community, such as the elderly, low-income and homeless, the Greater Lowell Community Foundation is starting the GLCF COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to support the unanticipated needs of those nonprofits serving their community during these uncertain times. Requests have come into the foundation for funds to cover unforeseen costs of needs including: portable sinks, antibacterial supplies, lunch bags and supplies as well as prepackaged food. The Community Foundation has seeded the GLCF COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund with an initial amount of $10,000. GLCF will accept community donations and working in concert with their public health departments, will strategically grant to local nonprofits serving those affected by the COVID-19 virus. Click link above to donate!

The MetroWest Emergency Relief Fund

For More Information: https://foundationmw.org/give/emergency/

The MetroWest Emergency Relief Fund will support non-profits addressing the most immediate needs or experiencing significant financial challenges due to closures during broad-based community emergencies, such as natural disasters, financial crises, and public health emergencies. Click link above to donate!

Essex County COVID-19 Response Fund

For More Information: http://eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund

ECCF’s Essex County COVID-19 Response Fund has grown to more than $2.5M since launching on March 20th. Thanks to the generosity of their donors and partners, three rounds of rapid response grants totaling more than $1.1M has been delivered to 66 local nonprofits on the front line of this pandemic. Click link above to donate!

Eos Foundation’s COVID-19 Response

For More Information: http://eosfoundation.org/

To help ensure the nutritional safety net for children during school closures, school districts are eligible to apply for emergency grants of up to $10,000. Monies may be used for equipment and supplies necessary to increase the numbers of meals served, including mobile and delivered meal solutions.

Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts: The COVID-19 Response Fund

For More Information: http://communityfoundation.org/coronavirus-donations/

Hosted by the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley will provide flexible resources to organizations that are working with communities at the intersection of being most vulnerable to the virus and most impacted by inequity. Right now, your support is urgently needed to help these organizations. By making your donation today, you can make a difference in the community. Click link above to donate.

The Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts: COVID-19

For More Information: https://www.cfncm.org/Give-i-Current-Future-Donors-i/Donate-Online?tp=1000&fn=Critical+Needs+COVID-19+Fund

The Community Foundation has established the Critical Needs COVID-19 Fund – This temporary fund will support non-profits in North Central Massachusetts as they provide support to families and essential workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They have seeded the fund with an initial $45,000 from the Community Foundation Critical Needs Fund. Click link above to donate.

Southcoast Emergency Response Fund

For More Information: https://cfsema.securepayments.cardpointe.com/pay

The Southcoast Emergency Response Fund has been established by the Community Foundation in partnership with other regional funders, to rapidly attract and deploy resources to organizations in their region that are disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This Fund will prioritize those areas of impact that will not likely receive governmental support, are most severely affected, and those serving their most vulnerable neighbors. Thank you for your generous support! Click link above to donate.

Boston Resiliency Fund

For More Information: https://www.boston.gov/departments/treasury/boston-resiliency-fund

The emerging priorities of the Boston Resiliency Fund are to provide food for children and seniors, technology for remote learning for students, and support to first responders and healthcare workers in the City of Boston. Click the link above to donate!

Duxbury Rural & Historical Society Fundraiser

For More Information: https://duxburyhistory.org/donate/

The work of the Duxbury Rural & Historical Society is right at the heart of it all. They believe that Place Matters—a belief that infuses everything they do. It shapes how they tend and preserve 150 acres of open space and guides their careful curation of the character and lore of their four historic homes. It is in the people, families, and friends of this community.

Please make a generous donation to DRHS and help open their doors and trails a little wider. Your gift of $10, $25, $100, $500, or even more, will help them immensely. Click the link above to donate!

Partners In Health: COVID-19

For More Information: https://donate.pih.org/page/contribute/coronavirus-response?utm_content=fnd__donation_0&source=20200511_pdgg_glb_em_DELVE_BridgePlan_COVID_fnd__donation_0_0_br&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIg9r936nr6QIVBJyzCh3trg9jEAAYASAAEgKmqPD_BwE

Partners In Health teams on four continents are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re protecting the most vulnerable, building health systems, and saving lives.

PIH has more than 30 years of experience battling epidemics, working with impoverished communities to defeat HIV, drug-resistant tuberculosis, Ebola, Zika, and cholera. It’s time to stop this virus in its tracks, and they know how to do it.

This fight will be long, but it’s one you all can win, together.

Join the team fighting this pandemic right now and help #StopCOVID with a monthly donation. Click the link above to donate.

The Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund: COVID-19

For More Information: https://majorcrisisrelieffund.org/

The Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund (MCRF) is a nonprofit disaster response organization that provides humanitarian aid to local individuals and families. Addressing critical, long-term needs that are unmet by traditional forms of private and public disaster aid, they fill existing gaps in preparing for and responding to natural disasters, such as blizzards and hurricanes, and man-made crises such as health epidemics and terrorism. Their services include financial aid for food, housing, transportation, and medical/mental healthcare. Click link above to donate.

Charlesview, Inc. COVID-19 Emergency Fund

For More Information: https://www.gmafoundations.com/emergency-fund-rfp-to-assist-allston-brighton-nonprofits/

The purpose of this fund is to assist nonprofit organizations in Allston-Brighton which have been negatively financially impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic. These organizations make up the fabric of the Allston-Brighton community and prior to the pandemic restrictions provided essential basic and life-enriching services that include health and wellness, childcare and enrichment, arts, and education. Click link above to donate.

The Cape Cod Foundation Strategic Emergency Response Fund

For More Information: https://www.capecodfoundation.org/community-response-to-covid-19/

In March 2020, the Cape Cod Foundation allocated $100,000 in discretionary money to seed The Cape Cod Foundation Strategic Emergency Response Fund. They have raised an additional $730,000+ in committed funds to support the continued operation of local nonprofit organizations as they address the impacts of COVID-19 on the health, economy, and vitality of Cape Cod during and after this challenging time. Click link above to donate.

Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation: COVID-19 Response

For More Information: https://www.berkshiretaconic.org/Home/COVID-19Response.aspx

Berkshire Taconic and the Berkshire United Way have launched the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund for Berkshire County through a coalition of philanthropic organizations, business partners and generous individuals. The fund is currently focused on providing flexible resources to nonprofit organizations working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak. Grants will help fund frontline human services organizations that have deep roots in the community and strong experience working with vulnerable populations. Click the link above to donate.

Cambridge Artist Relief Fund

For More Information: http://cambridgecf.org/artist-relief-fund/

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting staggering pressures on the arts and culture sector and artists in Cambridge. With strict guidelines to stem the spread of the virus, public gatherings are banned, venues are closed, performances, shows, events, classes and gigs are being cancelled. Artists are losing income – immediately and into the foreseeable future. The Cambridge Community Foundation, in partnership with the City of Cambridge and its generous donors, are addressing the urgent need of arts and culture nonprofits, artists, and performers by taking immediate action to deploy money through the Cambridge Artist Relief Fund.

Cambridge COVID-19 Emergency Fund

For More Information: http://cambridgecf.org/covid-19-emergency-fund/

The Foundation and its partners launched this fund in close consultation with the City of Cambridge to ensure that they are not duplicating, but rather offering supplemental support to the broader relief efforts underway.

Their goal is to swiftly respond to the emergency needs of Cambridge residents, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

The Boston Foundation: COVID-19 Response

For More Information: https://www.tbf.org/donors/forms/covid-19-response-fund-donations

This Fund has been established rapidly deploy flexible resources to organizations in Greater Boston that are working with communities that are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 Response Fund will award one-time operating grants on a rolling basis to non-profits whose operations in support of elders and other vulnerable populations have been stressed by the outbreak. Click the link above to donate.