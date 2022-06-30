Imagination Carnival

Date: Saturday, July 30

Time: 6:00pm-9:00pm

Location: Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar/summer-play-carnival-evening-fun-and-games

Boston Children’s Museum will be open late to celebrate summer and play with the Imagination Carnival! This after-hours celebration will include carnival games, performers, foods, prizes and more! Fun carnival games will be set up inside and outside the Museum and all your favorite exhibits will still be open for exploration and play. The carnival is a limited capacity event and advance tickets are required. Tickets are $25 per person and include admission to the Museum, unlimited play at the game stations, and fun prizes for all children at the end of the night.

Arts in the Park (Youth Photo Gala)

Date: Sunday, July 10

Time: 12:00pm-5:00pm

Location: Adams Park in Roslindale Square, 4225 Washington Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-in-the-park-tickets-362680265437?aff=erelexpmlt

This event is to celebrate the work of the participants of our recent photography program. These youth will be displaying their portfolio of photos they took during the program. It will include local vendors, local organizations, planned kids activities, local artists displaying their work and much more. This is a free event and for all ages, put on by Save Our Streets Boston.

Of Many Minds Public Art Exhibit

Date: Throughout July

Time: Anytime

Location: Charlestown Navy Yard, 21 2nd Avenue, Charlestown, MA

More Info: https://www.navyyardgarden.org/events

Of Many Minds, by artist Michael Alfano, consists of 20 sculptures extending from the USS Constitution in the Boston National Historical Park to various sites along the Boston Harborwalk and ending at Mayor Menino Park at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. Michael Alfano is known for creating figurative and surrealistic sculptures that go beyond the literal, adapting the human form to convey philosophical ideas and abstract concepts. The exhibit is intended to be accessible and understandable to people of all walks of life. Visitors of all ages will enjoy viewing and interacting with the sculptures. This free exhibit brings museum quality art to the public realm and offers a welcome outdoor activity while walking, biking and enjoying views of the City of Boston skyline.

Cambridge Jazz Festival

Date: Saturday, July 30 & Sunday, July 31

Time: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Location: Danehy Park, 99 Sherman Street, Cambridge, MA

More Info: https://www.cambridgejazzfoundation.org/festival

The seventh annual Cambridge Jazz Festival is back! Come rain or shine, this free festival is open to all the entire weekend. The line-up is packed with two days of jazz music, including special Afro-Caribbean Jazz Connections, all with host Jose C. Masso III. The Cambridge Jazz Foundation’s mission is to entertain, and inform people about the uniquely American art of jazz through exceptional live performances, and also to provide inspiration and scholarships for young musicians in our community.

Taste of Eastie

Date: Tuesday, July 26

Time: 6:00pm-9:00pm

Location: The Tall Ship Boston, 1 East Pier Drive, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/26th-taste-of-eastie-tickets-326332648737

East Boston Main Streets is poised to celebrate its 26th Annual Taste of Eastie event, and this year it comes with harbor views. Hosted by Carolina Trujillo from La Voz newspaper and Alberto Vasallo III from El Mundo newspaper, this festive event will take place at The Tall Ship and feature food from more than 30 local East Boston restaurants, live music and entertainment, as well as raffles and prizes. Event goers will sample cuisines from local restaurants such as whiskey tavern The Quiet Few, Pazza on Porter, Mexicali Sushi Bar, ReelHouse, Rincon Limeño, and more, all while taking in a water-side city skyline panorama.

11th Annual Summer Dock Party

Date: Thursday, July 21

Time: 6:30pm-10:00pm

Location: Community Boating Inc., 21 David G Mugar Way, Boston, MA

More Info: https://esplanade.org/events/summer-dock-party/

Set against the incomparable backdrop of the Charles River at sunset, as well as in the lovely Eliot Garden, the 11th Annual Summer Dock Party has become a social highlight for Bostonians. Approximately 400 guests will enjoy a sunset dinner and drinks, as well as dancing to a live DJ at Community Boating, Inc. The funds raised at this year’s event will support the Esplanade Association’s work to revitalize, enhance, program, and maintain the park, while providing the community with free summer programming.

Mission Hill Arts Festival

Date: Saturday, July 9 & Thursday, July 23

Time: 5:30pm

Location: The Yard @ Tobin Community Center, 1481 Tremont Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://mhartsfest.org/#home

A series of exciting summer events to gather and enjoy a variety of art forms as well as conversations between the artists, festival collaborators, and the audience. Presenting both established and new-on-the-scene artists, and a wide variety of styles, making the festival popular with everyone, in a vibrant atmosphere.

Run to Home Base

Date: Saturday, July 30

Time: 7:00am opening ceremony, 8:00am race start

Location: Fenway Park, Gate B (the corner of Van Ness and Ipswich Street), Boston, MA

More Info: https://runtohomebase.org/

The Run to Home Base is an annual fundraiser providing vital funds for the clinical care and support for our Veterans and their families who are impacted by the invisible wounds of war. With a 20% increase in Veteran suicides during the COVID pandemic, they need your help now more than ever. Your support will help ensure we can continue to deliver our care nationally. Thanks to our generous sponsors, 100% of every dollar raised will go directly towards the life-saving care provided by Home Base.

Boston Jerkfest Festival

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 11:00am-7:00pm

Location: Harvard Athletic Complex, 145 North Harvard Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://bostonjerkfest.com/

Boston JerkFest is a family-friendly Caribbean-style food festival offering fun in the sun and featuring Jamaican jerk spiced food and all things jerk hot! Featuring tasty Jamaican jerk dishes for purchase, a Seafood Throwdown, a Jerk Cook-off, live reggae, craft vendors, VIP Reggae Lounge, and Kids & Culture stage. And don’t forget the rum punch at the Reggae Bar! Bring your friends and family and grab your lawn chair and join us for a unique and memorable experience that is full of spice, fun and food.

Ball for Black Girls Basketball Tournament

Date: Saturday, July 16

Time: 11:00am-7:00pm

Location: Hunt Almont Park, 40 Almont Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://happeningnext.com/event/ball-for-black-girls-basketball-tournament-eid4snvqfh35h1

Black Boston will be hosting Ball for Black Girls, a basketball tournament to spread awareness on the ongoing crisis of missing Black girls and violence towards Black women and girls broadly. The money raised will go to funeral costs, hospital bills, legal services, etc. as a part of our new Family fund, as well as Black Boston Boost Black Girls Campaign. During the tournament, there will also be Black owned businesses with food and other fun items available for purchase.

Boston Harborfest

Date: Friday, July 1 – Monday, July 4

Time: All day

Location: Boston’s Historic Downtown District and Downtown Crossing

More Info: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/

With hundreds of activities over Independence Day week at Boston’s best landmarks, this family-friendly event is one of the country’s largest Fourth of July festivals. Activities include historical reenactments, Freedom Trail walks, boat tours, live entertainment, and much more!

Lecture: Saving Ukrainian Art

Date: Saturday, July 9

Time: 1:00pm-2:30pm

Location: Museum of Russian Icons, 203 Union Street, Clinton, MA

More Info: https://www.museumofrussianicons.org/event/lecture-saving-ukrainian-art/

How do Ukrainian museums adjust to the war and what can we do to help protect Ukrainian heritage and history? The Museum of Russian Icons is proud to welcome Oleksandra Kovalchuk, acting director of the Odesa Fine Arts Museum, Ukraine, and volunteer leader and fundraiser of the NGO Museum for Change for an in-person talk on “Saving Ukrainian Art.” Ukrainian heritage and culture is under fire during the military invasion by the Russian Federation. During the fighting, many pieces of Ukrainian cultural heritage have been either destroyed, damaged, or put at risk due to the widespread destruction across our country. In this presentation, Oleksandra will speak about the Odesa Fine Arts Museum’s objects, which convey stories of Odesa’s history and the values of the Ukrainian people. She will address the current situation for the museum and other Ukrainian cultural institutions, followed by a Q+A.

Double-Feature Outdoor Movie Night

Date: Thursday, July 28

Time: 5:00pm-9:30pm

Location: Maria Baldwin Open Space, adjacent to 222 Jacobs Street, Cambridge, MA

More Info: https://www.cambridgecrossing.com/events/

Join us for a free outdoor movie night! This summer we’re teaming up with the Brattle Theater to bring you two family-friendly movies in the Maria Baldwin Open Space at Cambridge Crossing. One free popcorn and one free water will be available with each ticket while supplies last provided by the East Cambridge Business Association (ECBA). Food trucks will also be there for all your movie night snacks!

Galway Races Gala

Date: Saturday, July 30

Time: 6:00pm

Location: 200 New Boston Drive, Canton, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-2nd-annual-galway-races-gala-tickets-338455177547

The 2nd Annual Galway Races Gala hosted by the young professionals committee at the Irish Cultural Centre looks set to be one of the highlights of the summer season! It promises to be a night filled with cocktails, live music, buffet Dinner, horse racing, raffles & more! The night will feature a raffle for2 flight tickets to Europe in partnership with Delta Air Lines.

SoWa First Friday

Date: Friday, July 1

Time: 5:00pm-9:00pm

Location: 450 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.sowaartists.com/

SoWa Artist’s Guild will kick off the July 4th weekend with SoWa First Friday in the South End! The doors are open to the public–visitors are invited to tour the studios of nearly 100 artists who make original art that may be purchased directly from the creators.

ICA Summer Sessions

Date: Fridays–July 8, 15, 22, & 29

Time: 6:00pm-9:00pm

Location: Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.icaboston.org/events/ica-summer-sessions-0

Join us on the waterfront select Fridays in July and August for evenings of art and live music. Grab your friends and enjoy contemporary art, critically acclaimed musicians, and breathtaking views—all in one evening. Explore the galleries, the ICA Store, and kick back on the harbor with cocktails and live musical performance.

Collections Open House & Summer Party

Date: Thursday, July 14

Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Location: USS Constitution Museum

More Info: https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/events/collections-open-house-summer-party/

Join us for a summer cocktail party to support the acquisition of a treasured new artifact: Purser Thomas Chew’s handwritten casualty report listing Constitution‘s killed and wounded immediately following the famous battle with HMS Guerriere on August 21, 1812. Be among the first to see this rare casualty report and other recently acquired artifacts, documents, and photographs while hearing behind-the-scenes stories from our talented curatorial team. Guests will enjoy cool sea breezes, craft gourmet drinks, and hors d’oeuvres while voting for their favorite collections-themed cocktail in the 9th Annual Constitution Cocktail Challenge.

Evenings Under the Stars

Date: Saturday nights, July 9-30

Time: 7:00pm

Location: Jane Carr Ampitheater, 1 Conservatory Drive, Hingham, MA

More Info: https://summer.sscmusic.org/eus/

Join us on the grounds of the Carr Amphitheater as South Shore Conservatory presents the 2022 season of Evenings Under the Stars, an inspirational blend of familiar and new, classical and jazz, folk and Broadway, showcasing SSC faculty members and alumni.

Dinos in Space!

Date: Tuesday, July 5 – Monday, July 25

Time: Museum hours

Location: Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/summer-imagination

Boston Children’s Museum is opening its new Dinos in Space exhibit! The exhibit will offer families an imaginary universe that brings together the awe-inspiring nature of dinosaurs and the wonder of outer space through fantastic and playful installations, murals, and displays. Dinos in Space will invite children and adults to imagine a world where nearly anything is possible. What if dinosaurs wore clothes? Families can use their imaginations and creativity to dress up a dinosaur. What if you could create your own constellations? Make one in any shape you choose. In this imaginary universe, you can send spaceships and dinos on intergalactic journeys using a pneumatic tube system and create dinos in space-inspired drawings or poetry.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Mini Golf Tournament

Date: Sunday, July 10 – Monday, July 11

Time: 9:00am

Location: Prisco’s Market and Deli, 8 Romney Road, Bridgewater, MA

More Info: https://happeningnext.com/event/walk-to-end-alzheimers-mini-golf-tournament-eid4snwgxu7d01

A morning of mini Golf tournament fun (with two person teams), community camaraderie, prizes and raising funds to end Alzheimer’s! 100% of proceeds go directly to Team Josie’s Journey & Walk to End Alzheimer’s.