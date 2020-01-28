July trial set for Boston police officer accused of sending fake ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer faced charges of sending a fake ticket to a motorist in court Tuesday.

A judge set a trial date for early July for Christopher Curtis, who faces charges in connection with an alleged road rage incident last year.

Police say Curtis wrote a fake ticket with a note and sent it to the other driver, writing “Try fighting this, I dare you,” and “See you in court.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)