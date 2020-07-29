‘Jumping the gun’: Former officers injured in line of duty speak out against police reform bill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former police officers injured in the line of duty spoke out Wednesday against the state’s controversial police reform bill and say it could spell danger.

Retired Woburn Police Officer Robert DeNapoli was permanently blinded in one eye after he was shot several times while responding to a call at a jewelry store back in 2011.

I think we’re jumping the gun. I really do… It’s a knee jerk reaction and we’ve got to slow down,” he said. “This law is going to make police hesitate twice as much or do nothing because they’re gonna go, ‘I can’t touch that guy, I’m gonna get sued.”

Somerville Detective Mario Oliveria was forced into retirement after being shot several times while trying to make an arrest in 2010.

“I’m living proof of it,” he said. “The night I was shot I hesitated two seconds and that almost cost me my life.”

Both men oppose the bill’s proposed changed to qualified immunity — which protects officers from civil lawsuits.

They believe it is wrong to change the law here if that change is rooted in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“My problem is not all cops are like that so why because of the one, like in Minnesota, are we being treated this way,” DeNapoli asked.

Both retired officers spoke on behalf of the Massachusetts police chiefs who recently rallied against the bill. They said they have no problem with more training or with certification but there are other parts of the bill that will hurt, not help, policing in the Commonwealth.

My suggestion is for the lawmakers…put on a badge, wear a gun, get in a police car and go work the streets. Go work the streets for six months,” Oliveria said. “And then come back and talk to Bob and I. I’ll bet you they won’t be singing the same tune.”

As for the proposal in Cambridge to have unarmed civilians make traffic stops, the two retired officers said nothing could be more dangerous.

They said traffic stops are one of the most deadly encounters an officer can have.

