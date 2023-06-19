BOSTON (WHDH) - Juneteenth celebrations are planned in cities and towns across the Bay State on Monday.

In Boston, the second annual Juneteenth Parade is slated to kick off at 1 p.m. at the Roxbury Heritage State Park and proceeds through Nubian Square to the National Center of Afro-American Artists. A flag raising ceremony will be held at the Dillaway-Thomas House in Roxbury.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, which means there will be closures, including schools, the Post Office, banks, and the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for Juneteenth coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)