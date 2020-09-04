Jurassic drive-thru exhibit on display longer in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A dinosaur exhibit in Foxborough will remain a bit longer at Gillette Stadium due to popular demand.

Jurassic Quest has announced it will be selling tickets for its life-size, moving exhibit until September 20.

The exhibit features over 70 animatronic dinosaurs.

The exhibit is pandemic-friendly with health and safety measures in place as you observe it from your vehicle.

