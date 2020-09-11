FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Life-size dinosaurs have made themselves at home at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The interactive Jurassic Quest drive-thru experience has become so popular that the stadium has decided to host the exhibit for an additional week.

Guests will now be able to check out 70 moving and roaring dinosaurs through Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased online and cost $49 per vehicle or $80 for passenger vehicles that seat 9 to 15 people.

Motorcycles and similar vehicles are not permitted at Jurassic Quest.

Each vehicle will be assigned a time slot.

Jurassic Quest and Gillette Stadium staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.

