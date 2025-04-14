DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Defendant Karen Read was back in Dedham on Monday for another day in court.

Jury selection began on April 1, and following a three day weekend, Judge Beverly Cannone was on the bench once again.

Monday was day nine of the jury selection process. Going into Monday, 16 jurors were sat. At the end of day nine, one juror dropped out and no new ones were added, leaving the case with 15 sat on a goal of 18.

56 people were in court on Monday as potential jurors. They were asked to fill out written questionnaires before being screened.

87% of the prospective jurors said they had heard about the case or talked about it. 43% said they had developed an opinion about Karen Read. 7% said they feel biased for or against the defendant or the prosecution, the lowest percentage of bias the court has seen so far.

Read is facing re-trail on several charges, including second-degree murder in connection with the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

Read claims she was framed by corrupt police officers and jurors are asked whether they believe police are generally fair and accurate in their investigations.

