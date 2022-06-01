BOSTON (WHDH) - Deliberations surrounding young mother Jassy Correia’s death in 2019 will be restarting with an alternate juror after one of the original jurors researched information related to the trial.

This juror was discharged for violating instructions after five hours of deliberation. Lawyers representing both Correia and defendant Louis Coleman agreed to discharge her. She had printed out the research she did Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. She said she meant no harm by the act, and wanted to clarify some details about the case.

The judge called in all the remaining jurors to ensure she didn’t share outside information with them, and they said she hadn’t, so they will remain. The jury’s deliberations must start over.

Louis Coleman, who is accused of kidnapping leading to death, allegedly gave Correia a ride after leaving a Boston nightclub in 2019, where she was celebrating her birthday. He then allegedly killed her. Correia’s body was found in a suitcase in Coleman’s car four days after she disappeared.

Coleman’s defense argues that Correia was the aggressor in a confrontation the pair had in Coleman’s car.

