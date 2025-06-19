DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the jurors from Karen Read’s murder retrial is speaking out about what happened during the deliberations behind closed doors.

Juror #4 sat down with TMZ and described what it was like to serve on this controversial case.

“There was two months of us sitting there, them throwing all this information at us, us absorbing the information, going home, thinking about it, reviewing it in our heads, and we finally get to the deliberations. And now he have an opportunity to discuss. Some people went into the deliberations and they were still unsure after two months, and that makes sense because there was a lot of things going on, there was a lot of information,” he said.

“I mean, I can only speak for myself — I think that she was innocent. It’s hard to tell exactly what people think deep down, there was a lot of things thrown at us, of evidence, so, you know, it’s hard to tell,” he continued.

That juror also said he was not convinced Read’s SUV even collided with Boston police officer John O’Keefe. The full interview with Juror #4 is airing on TMZ later Thursday.

Read was accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car during a snowstorm in January 2022. Read’s defense team argued that the investigation failed to properly pursue other possible leads.

The jury acquitted her on most charges. She was sentenced to one year of probation for operating under the influence.

