DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors were back in Norfolk Superior Court Friday for their fourth day of deliberations on the 40th day of proceedings in the closely-watched Karen Read murder trial.

After parties briefly gathered in the courtroom near 9 a.m., jurors again went behind closed doors.

Read is facing three charges including second degree murder, OUI manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

Her defense team has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the home.

The prosecution and the defense delivered closing arguments on Tuesday. Through Thursday night, the jury of six men and six women had completed 14 hours of deliberations without a verdict.

Read could receive a life sentence if convicted on the murder charge against her. The OUI manslaughter charge is punishable by five to 20 years in prison. A conviction on the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident could put Read behind bars for up to 10 years.

With her fate in the jury’s hands, Read’s many supporters have continued to gather outside the courthouse, cheering Read’s arrivals and departures and anxiously awaiting a verdict.

“It’s a little disheartening,” said one supporter when asked about the delay on Thursday.

Read has mingled with her supporters, at times, pausing to take a photo with a 12-year-old fan Thursday afternoon.

The two share a similar medical condition and Read gave the child words of encouragement.

Though testimony is done, a 200-foot buffer zone designed to keep supporters away from the actual courthouse remains in effect. State police have also stepped up security, staffing troopers around barricades and the throngs of supporters and reporters in Dedham.

Deliberations were ongoing as of around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

