NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After a six-day trial, jurors have convicted a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer in 2015.

The jury deliberated just 66 minutes Saturday before rejecting 35-year-old Travis Boys’ pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of 46-year-old Daryle Holloway.

Holloway was shot in a police SUV in June 2015 as he was transporting Boys to jail after an earlier arrest.

Boys will receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole when state District Judge Karen Herman sentences him May 3.

