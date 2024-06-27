DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors in the Karen Read murder trial ended their third day of deliberations Thursday without a verdict, extending the already two-month trial for another day as Read waits to hear her fate.

Both sides delivered closing arguments on Tuesday. The case then went to the jury.

Read is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die in the snow outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in 2022.

Her defense says she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Alberts’ home.

The Read case has attracted widespread attention and its fair share of controversy, with a crowd of loyal Read supporters assembling daily outside the courthouse.

Inside the courtroom, Wednesday brought fireworks as Read’s defense team raised concerns about forms which the jury will fill out if and when they reach a verdict. Judge Beverly Cannone ultimately agreed to provide extra jury instructions and amend one of the forms.

One day later, Jurors were sent back out of the courtroom to continue deliberations shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Unlike Wednesday, jurors remained behind closed doors for their entire day of deliberations Thursday.

Previously asked what it feels like to wait for a verdict, Read’s father was succinct in his response.

“It’s hell,” he said.

Read supporters gather outside courthouse

Read was seen stepping outside the courthouse near 10:15 a.m. while deliberations continued.

She was greeted by cheers and chants from her supporters.

Near 10:30 a.m., she was seen speaking with and hugging a young supporter before posing for a photo.

Karen Read spending time with a young supporter as she anxiously awaits the verdict #7News pic.twitter.com/utKngqwuSF — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 27, 2024

Still waiting for a verdict, one Karen Read supporter told 7NEWS the lengthy deliberations were “a little disheartening.”

Asked while leaving the courthouse for his reaction to the lack of a verdict, defense attorney Alan Jackson gave a short response.

“We’re doing great,” he said.

Jurors are scheduled to continue deliberating Friday morning beginning at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

