DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Proceedings are set to continue Wednesday in the Karen Read murder trial.

On Monday, jurors heard from several state police officials as the trial resumed after a nearly week-long hiatus.

State police Lt. Kevin O’Hara was the first new witness on the stand. He was followed by Massachusetts State Police forensic scientists Maureen Hartnett and Ashley Valliere, who remained on the stand when testimony concluded for the day.

While testimony continued, the prosecution introduced several photos showing evidence gathered in the area where Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank on the morning of Jan. 29.

Read is facing second degree murder charges after prosecutors said she hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die in a snowbank after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, was dating Read when he died.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death during a party inside the Albert home.

Proceedings will be streaming live on whdh.com, the 7News app, and the 7News Facebook page.

Catch up on the trial with 7News’s daily recaps: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7, Day 8, Day 9, Day 10, Day 11, Day 12, Day 13, Day 14, Day 15, Day 16, Day 17, Day 18, Day 19.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)