DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors heard a 911 call for help Monday as the closely-watched Karen Read murder trial entered its second week of testimony.

Three local police officers also took the stand and testified about their response to the scene after Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe was found dead in a snowbank in Canton in 2022.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, pleaded not guilty to several charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she killed O’Keefe, her then-boyfriend, by hitting him with her car during an argument and leaving him to die.

Read’s attorneys have claimed O’Keefe was beaten inside a home near the spot where his body was found. The defense has said Read is being framed and has alleged a coverup involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

After four days of trial proceedings last week, prosecutors on Monday played the 911 call that led investigators to O’Keefe’s body.

“…a man unresponsive in the snow,” the 911 caller is heard saying. “…We just flipped him over.

“Who’s that, who’s that in the background?” the dispatcher asks.

“That’s his girlfriend,” the 911 caller says.

After years of pre-trial proceedings and controversy, the prosecution and the defense in the Karen Read case delivered opening statements on Monday of last week.

The prosecution then started calling witnesses.

On Friday, the jury traveled to the site where O’Keefe’s body was found and saw the SUV prosecutors said Read was driving when she hit O’Keefe.

Monday’s proceedings kicked off before the jury entered the courtroom in Norfolk Superior Court. During a hearing near 9 a.m., the defense said Canton Firefighter Katie McLaughlin perjured herself during testimony last week. The defense asked Judge Beverly Cannone to take action. Cannone took the matter under consideration but said she wanted testimony to resume, in the meantime.

The jury entered the courtroom near 9:15 a.m. and the prosecution called Canton Police Lt. Paul Gallagher to the stand.

Gallagher was one of the officers on scene after O’Keefe’s body was found. He said high winds and several inches of snow on the ground put responding officers into what he called “a unique situation.”

As a result, Gallagher said officers chose to use a leaf blower to clear the scene, revealing glass shards and pink spots in the snow. First responders later used red plastic Solo cups to collect samples of the evidence.

“We were concerned with the weather destroying biological evidence, at that time,” Gallagher said. “We were trying to take the snow that had fallen over the blood and we were trying to remove it to expose the blood.”

“There was snow,” Gallagher continued. “I had never processed a scene in the snow. I had seen a leafblower used in the snow and it’s quite effective at being controlled. It was readily accessible…snow was piling up and I thought that was the best method at that time.”

Defense Attorney Alan Jackson asked Gallagher if he thinks it is standard practice for a police department to borrow red Solo cups from a neighbor to gather evidence.

After an objection from the prosecution, Gallagher responded.

“Of course not,” he said. “Nothing about the scene was standard.”

Gallagher said the Canton Police Department does not normally process their own crime scenes. Rather, he said the department usually works with state police investigators or Plymouth County detectives.

Gallagher finished his testimony and cross examination near 12:30 p.m. Canton Police Sgt. Sean Goode took over as the prosecution’s next witness.

Canton Police Det. Sgt. Michael Lank finished as the day’s final witness.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

