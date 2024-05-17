WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors heard opening statements and testimony got underway Friday in the trial of a former Hudson middle school teacher accused of raping a student.

Caitlin Harding was arraigned in 2021 on multiple charges including rape of a child. After jury selection in recent days, prosecutors said Harding’s actions were not just inappropriate, but criminal.

“‘I love you, truly, madly, deeply,’” said prosecutor Melissa Milero. “Those are the words of this defendant to a 13-year-old child.”

The defense said the allegations do not add up and simply aren’t true.

“There is no trace evidence that they will offer you to prove the alleged assaults happened,” said defense attorney Brad Bailey. “There is no video surveillance. There are no crime scene photographs.”

The alleged incidents happened in 2010, when the alleged victim was a seventh grade student at JFK Middle School in Hudson. Harding was the girl’s teacher at the time.

Harding left her job in Hudson in 2013 to become a teacher in Needham, where she continued to teach until 2021.

Now 41, Harding was in the courtroom in Woburn as the alleged victim took the stand.

The former student is now set to return to the witness stand on Monday when trial proceedings resume.

