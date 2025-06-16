DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors in the Karen Read murder retrial began their first full day of deliberations Monday.

Read and her lawyers arrived at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham. The jury deliberated on Friday for less than two hours before being dismissed for the weekend.

Both the defense and prosecution delivered their closing arguments Friday.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson urged jurors to find Read not guilty, calling them the last line of defense. Special prosecutor Hank Brennan maintained the argument that Read was solely responsible for the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. Her defense argues she is being framed in a police coverup.

The first trial ended in a hung jury last summer.

