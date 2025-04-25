CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The jurors in the Karen Read murder retrial left the courthouse Friday to view the Canton house where victim John O’Keefe was found dead in January 2022.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank after a night of drinking. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

On Thursday, text messages between Read and O’Keefe from the night before he died were read aloud in court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)