Jurors in Lawrence teen’s murder trial tour scene where alleged beheading occurred

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors presiding over the murder trial of a teenager accused of decapitating his Lawrence High School classmate in 2016 toured the scene near the Merrimack River where prosecutors say the victim’s limbless body was found, along with his head that was wrapped in plastic and floating in the water.

Mathew Borges, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2016 death of Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino. He was 15 at the time but is being tried as an adult.

On day five of the trial on Friday, jurors were taken to a number of locations connected to the heinous murder, including Viloria-Paulino apartment and a wooded area along the river where a dog walker stumbled upon his body, prompting a murder investigation.

In court Thursday, Borges’ voice could be heard in a 90-minute interview telling investigators that he did not murder Viloria-Paulino.

“No, I didn’t kill Lee. Lee was nice to me. He respected me. I respected him,” Borges told an officer when asked if he was responsible for the heinous murder.

During the course of the week, prosecutors presented an array of incriminating evidence that suggests jealousy over a former girlfriend fueled Borges to brutally kill Viloria-Paulino.

Prosecutors introduced a journal kept by Borges, which is said to have contained a “kill note.” Borges’ friend, 18-year-old Jonathan Miranda, also testified in front of the court and said, “He [Borges] told me he killed Lee and cut off his head.”

Lawrence police detective Angel Mejia later introduced a text that was allegedly sent in Facebook group chat prior to the murder that said, “Guys Ima kill someone on Halloween. I’m not lying.”

Surveillance video from the night of the murder shows Borges and Viloria-Paulino walking to the Merrimack River to smoke marijuana, according to prosecutors. One of four teens who later returned to the victim’s home and allegedly robbed it of an array of items testified that he overheard Borges talking on the phone about the murder.

“When he answered the phone, I heard him say he’s [Viloria-Paulino] dead,” Borges’ friend testified Thursday.

Borges’ defense has suggested that Viloria-Paulino may have been killed in a violent gang attack.

No DNA, no weapon and no physical evidence that link Borges to the crime have been found.

A not guilty plea was previously entered on behalf of Borges.

