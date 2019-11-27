Jurors in trial of man accused of killing South Boston doctors see shocking video of crime scene

BOSTON (WHDH) - The trial of a Chelsea man accused of brutally killing a pair of engaged doctors inside their upscale South Boston condo continued Wednesday as law enforcement officials testified about messages that were scrawled on the walls after jurors were shown a shocking video of the crime scene that was taken by Boston police officers.

On day five of the trial, 33-year-old Bampumim Teixeira sat next to his attorney as jurors were shown destroyed photos of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field that hung on a wall next to a message written in black that read, “He killed my wife.”

“A couple of photos had been crossed out and marked. There were some words written, ‘payback’ and ‘he killed my wife,'” Sergeant Edward Meade, of the Boston Police Department, told the court.

Meade was with a SWAT team that responded to the doctors’ penthouse apartment at the Macallen Building at 141 Dorchester Ave. on May 5, 2017, after Teixeira was handcuffed and taken to the hospital.

As testimony continued, Meade told jurors that the SWAT team broke a lock to get into the couple’s penthouse before sweeping the area.

“We came down to a hallway and I heard one of my officers say ‘I found a body down here,'” Meade recalled.

Boston homicide detective Daniel Duff, who was called in to process the scene, testified about how Bolanos and Field were beaten and bound with duct tape before Teixeira allegedly stabbed them to death with a carving knife.

Duff also bagged up much of the evidence that investigators recovered in the 11th-floor apartment.

“There was a mask, there was some duct tape, and a folding knife,” he told the court.

A forensic detective who examined the victims’ phones testified that Bolanos used her cellphone for the final time at 4:41 p.m. on the day of her death to search for Moroccan pizza.

At 5:19 p.m., Field texted Bolanos, “On my home now. How was the conference?” The status of that message was left unread. He checked in again at 5:47 p.m. with a text that read, “Traffic is horrible.” That too was never read.

Boston police Sergeant Scott Mackie testified that between 7:05 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., Fields’ phone log showed eight calls to 911 that lasted no longer than two seconds.

Mackie also said that he downloaded the building’s surveillance video from a system the defense argued was flawed. Mackie later stated that the surveillance system was older and used sparingly.

The trial is slated to resume on Monday. It’s not clear if Teixeira plans to testify.

Teixeira, a former concierge at the condominium, has previously pleaded not guilty to the murders.

