Jurors in trial of man accused of killing South Boston doctors to tour murder scene

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors presiding over the trial of a Chelsea man accused of brutally killing a pair of engaged doctors will tour the couple’s upscale South Boston condo, where the alleged murders took place in 2017.

Tuesday marked the fourth day of trial for 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, who faces a slew of criminal charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field.

Teixeira will not be joining the jurors on their tour but he did appear in court as testimony continued with Boston Police Detective Sean Wallace.

Wallace told the court during cross-examination that the victims’ blood was starting to pool on the floor when he arrived at the scene.

Wallace testified on Monday that he helped handcuff Teixeira after he was shot by a fellow Boston police officer during a standoff. He also claimed Teixeira looked up at him with a smile on his face.

“He said, ‘There are dead bodies, you guys are gonna die,’” Wallace recalled. “I remember him saying they killed my wife and I heard the word ‘sniper.’”

On Tuesday, defense attorney Steven Sack asked Wallace if he remembered Teixeira yelling, “Just kill me, kill me.” Wallace answered, “I do remember that, yes.”

Teixeira beat and bound the doctors with duct tape before stabbing them to death with a carving knife on May 5, 2017, according to Prosecutor John Pappas.

Pappas also said a fake gun and a bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry was also found in the penthouse apartment at the Macallen Building on 141 Dorchester Ave.

Teixeira, a former concierge at the condominium, was caught on surveillance video lurking nearby prior to the murders, according to investigators.

Investigators said a stairwell led from the garage of the Macallen Building up to the couple’s 11th-floor apartment.

Teixeira has previously pleaded not guilty to the murders.

