DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Proceedings continued in the Karen Read murder trial Wednesday after a day of testimony on Monday and a day off in the trial on Tuesday.

Ashley Vallier, a state police crime lab forensic scientist, returned to the stand near 9 a.m. and faced new questions from the prosecution. She was followed by another state police crime lab worker.

Vallier first testified on Monday as the third in a series of witnesses who work for the Massachusetts State Police.

Vallier followed Lt. Kevin O’Hara, who helped collect evidence from the spot where Boston Police officer John O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022.

She also followed fellow state police forensic scientist Maureen Hartnett, who recalled examining Read’s SUV and O’Keefe’s bloodied sweatshirt as the investigation got underway.

Read is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

O’Keefe was dating Read when he died.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death during a party inside the Albert home.

State police forensic scientist continues testimony

Read and her defense team returned to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham near 9 a.m. Wednesday.

During Monday’s testimony, jurors saw photos of damage to Read’s SUV and pictures of broken tail light plastic found at the crime scene in Canton.

Back on the witness stand Wednesday, Vallier viewed more pictures of broken tail light plastic and explained her process for examining such evidence.

Vallier said she is able to look at broken edges of objects to see if they fit together, “kind of like a jigsaw puzzle.”

The prosecution showed pictures of a reassembled tail light cover from Read’s SUV and Vallier said she concluded the pieces were “at one time together as a larger unit.”

On cross examination, defense attorney David Yannetti asked Vallier which state trooper delivered the evidence in this case to the state police crime lab where she worked.

After initially saying she did not know what happened to the evidence before it came to the lab, Vallier checked her records and said it was State Police Trooper Michael Proctor who submitted the evidence.

The defense has frequently questioned witnesses about Proctor as it seeks to bolster its allegations of a cover-up and frame job.

Questioning Vallier, Yannetti said some of the pieces of plastic that Vallier examined were found nearly two weeks after O’Keefe died.

Yannetti elicited additional testimony from Vallier, who said a piece of the tail light was missing after her reconstruction efforts.

New state police crime lab worker testifies

After Vallier, fellow state police forensic scientist Christina Hanley testified next.

Hanley said she uses specialized equipment to analyze samples of evidence. In the Read case, she said she examined four samples of glass, including a drinking glass found by O’Keefe’s body, clear pieces of glass recovered from Read’s bumper, pieces of glass found in the Alberts’ yard and additional glass found in the road outside their home.

Hanley remained on the stand as of around 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

