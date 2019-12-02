Jurors see video of man lurking outside South Boston condo complex hours before engaged doctors were killed

BOSTON (WHDH) - The trial of a Chelsea man accused of brutally killing a pair of engaged doctors inside their upscale South Boston condo entered its sixth day Monday as jurors were shown images of a man lurking outside the building just hours before the couple was found dead.

Surveillance cameras captured video on May 5, 2017, as a man prosecutors believe was 33-year-old Bumpum Teixeira roamed the parking garage and lobby of the Macallen Building at 141 Dorchester Ave., where Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field lived.

Corey Raji, who worked at the building, was on duty the day of the murders. He told the court that he looked on as a stranger tried to get into a locked door before walking off.

“I saw an individual come to the door trying to get in. Once the door was locked, seeing the individual turn and walk down the street,” Raji recalled.

Raji told the court that he went to the door to help the stranger around 2:40 p.m.

“I saw the individual walk in the opposite direction. I walked to the door just to see if I could be of any assistance,” Raji said.

Raji went on to explain that he lost track of the man until he went to move his car and saw the individual hanging out at the back of the building by the garage entrance.

Investigators believe Teixeira is, in fact, the man that seen in the video.

Prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, Boston homicide detective Daniel Duff testified about how Bolanos and Field were beaten and bound with duct tape before Teixeira allegedly stabbed them to death with a carving knife.

Duff also bagged up much of the evidence that investigators recovered in the 11th-floor apartment.

On Monday, Duff told the court that bottles of shampoo, cleaning products, fabric softener, and bleach were found on the victims.

“A lot of these bottles were opened and emptied on the floors and the victims,” Duff said.

Teixeira, a former concierge at the condominium, has previously pleaded not guilty to the murders.

