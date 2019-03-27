OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jurors have been shown videos shared by an Oklahoma zookeeper and former gubernatorial candidate accused of trying to hire someone to kill the operator of a Florida animal sanctuary.

Prosecutors say Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” tried to arrange the killing of Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue. He’s on trial in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoman reports that jurors saw a Facebook video Tuesday that depicts Maldonado-Passage shooting a blow-up “Carole” doll in the head. Other videos show him pretending to dig a grave for Baskin and threatening to mail her rattlesnakes.

His attorneys say the videos weren’t meant to be taken seriously.

Maldonado-Passage is also accused of killing five tigers in October 2017 and selling and offering to sell tiger cubs in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

