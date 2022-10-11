BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors are set to visit the scene of a 2018 crash in South Boston that killed a toddler.

Two-year-old Colin McGrath’s nanny was pushing him in a stroller on the sidewalk when prosecutors say Charlene Casey ran a stop sign and hit a van, sending it crashing into the toddler.

Jurors saw surveillance video from the chain reaction crash last week. The video shows the nanny pushing Colin’s stroller just before the moment of impact. People inside a nearby shop then jumped into action when they saw what happened. Prosecutors said Casey caused the crash.

Casey is charged with motor vehicle homicide and has pleaded not guilty.

