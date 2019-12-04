Jurors shown clothes engaged doctors were wearing on night they were found viciously murdered in South Boston condo

The trial of a Chelsea man accused of murdering a pair of engaged doctors inside their upscale South Boston condo entered its seventh day Wednesday as jurors were shown the clothes that the couple was wearing when they were viciously stabbed to death in 2017.

For the families of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field, seeing their loved ones’ garments wrapped in silver duct tape appeared unbearable.

“The duct tape was wrapped around both the right and left sleeve cuffs of the items,” criminalist Kathryn Hall told the court while 33-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, the man suspected of bounding the doctors on the night of May 5, 2017, looked on.

Hall testified about the condition of the items, including a scrub-style shirt that was found saturated and stained inside the doctors’ 11th-floor apartment at the Macallen Building on Dorchester Avenue.

“There was a strong odor of possible cleaning solutions emanating from the item,” Hall said. “There was also an oily residue on the item.”

Hall told jurors that she tested the clothing for blood, DNA, and fingerprints.

“I tested one representative reddish-brown stain on the front middle for the presence of blood, which was positive,” Hall said.

Hall also examined items found inside a black drawstring bag that contained a fake mustache, a beard, and three credit cards.

“The name on the card was Lina Bolanos and that card was in the name of Richard Field,” Hall recalled.

Empty liquid bottles that police said were spilled on the victims were also shown to the jury.

Through it all, Teixeira could be sitting next to his attorney jotting down notes on a yellow legal pad.

Teixeira’s attorney Steve Sack argued cross-examination that Hall mixed test results on a pair of ankle boots in a report on her examination worksheets.

Criminalist Julia James also testified Wednesday, told jurors that she tested 20 items taken from the murder scene, some of which contained traces of DNA from Teixeira and the doctors.

Amanda Armstrong, a fellow criminalist who also took the stand after James, told jurors that she did not find any of Teixeira fingerprints on items that she tested, adding that gloves prevent prints from being left behind.

On Monday, jurors were shown images of a man lurking outside the building just hours before the couple was found dead. Investigators believe Teixeira is, in fact, the man that seen in the video.

Prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, Boston homicide detective Daniel Duff testified about how Bolanos and Field were beaten and bound with duct tape before Teixeira allegedly stabbed them to death with a carving knife.

Jurors have also been shown destroyed photos of the doctors that hung on a wall next to a message written in black that read, “He killed my wife.”

Prosecutor John Pappas said he close to wrapping up witness testimony. The defense will then have a chance to call witnesses.

Teixeira, a former concierge at the condominium, has previously pleaded not guilty to the murders.