Billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics John Kapoor leaves U.S. District Court after being arrested earlier Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Phoenix. Kapoor and other defendants in the fraud and racketeering case are accused of offering bribes to doctors to write large numbers of prescriptions for a fentanyl-based pain medication meant only for cancer patients with severe pain. A judge set bail at $1 million for Kapoor, saying he must wear electronic monitoring and surrender his passports. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BOSTON (AP) — Jurors will head back to court to continue deliberating in the case against a wealthy drug company founder accused of directing a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid.

Jurors will begin their 12th day of deliberations on Monday in the case against Insys Therapeutics Founder John Kapoor and four other former executives of the Chandler, Arizona-based company.

They are accused of conspiring to bribe doctors to boost sales for a highly addictive fentanyl spray meant for cancer patients with severe pain.

All of them have denied wrongdoing.

Two other former high-level Insys executives pleaded guilty in the case and testified against Kapoor.

Jurors haven’t asked the judge any questions since they began deliberating on April 8. The trial began in January.

