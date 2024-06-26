DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The jury in the Karen Read murder trial asked to see a report from a search related to the case as deliberations continued for a second day Wednesday.

After a heated exchange with defense attorney Alan Jackson earlier Wednesday morning, Judge Beverly Cannone also said she would give extra instructions to jurors about their options in determining a verdict.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowbank outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges including second degree murder and her defense has said she is being framed. Contrary to the prosecution’s theory, the defense claims Read died after a fight inside the Albert home.

Read’s trial began in late April and continued over the past two months. The prosecution called more than 60 witnesses before it rested its case. The defense called just six witnesses before resting on Monday.

Deliberations started Tuesday after both sides delivered closing arguments. Cannone dismissed the jurors for the day shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The trial included its share of eye-opening moments and blockbuster testimony from key witnesses.

Outside the courthouse itself, a loyal group of Read supporters has gathered daily and regularly chanted “Free Karen Read.”

Tuesday’s closing arguments ended near 12 p.m. 7NEWS legal analyst Tom Hoopes soon reacted, saying both sides “did a great job in the closings.”

“But I think it’s a close case,” he said. “I think it’s going to come down to the science.”

Looking to the days ahead, Hoopes said deliberations could take time as jurors sift through testimony from dozens of witnesses and reams of evidence in the case.

Read arrived with her lawyers and family near 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The jury reentered the courtroom near 9:15 a.m. and Cannone asked jurors a series of familiar questions, including whether they saw or read anything about the case Tuesday night.

All the jurors said no.

Defense attorney questions verdict slip

Read is facing three separate charges, including murder in the second degree, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

On the manslaughter charge, jurors have two options of lessor charges they could find Read guilty of if they don’t find the state has met its burden on the primary charge: involuntary manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide.

Near 10 a.m., Jackson asked Cannone whether it was appropriate that there be only one space on the verdict slip for the manslaughter charge to check “not guilty”, despite the two lessor charges listed in addition to the primary manslaughter charge.

Cannone repeatedly told Jackson that it was appropriate, to which he argued it was akin to the court directing a verdict to the subordinate charges

“I disagree with you,” Cannone said. “Mr. Yanetti, you’ve seen verdict slips exactly like this, okay?”

“I actually haven’t, your honor,” Yanetti, Jackson’s co-counsel, replied.

“Have you had no lessor includeds?” Cannone asked.

“No, I’ve always had lessor includeds, but I have not seen a verdict slip there where ‘not guilty’ is not an option,” he said.

“Okay,” the judge replied. “I disagree with you.”

Read, at one point, appeared to smile and shake her head.

“Excuse me, this is funny, Ms. Read?” Cannone said.

Read did not respond and Cannone spoke again.

“Alright, we’re done,” she said.

Jury asks question, judge gives extra instructions

Cannone returned to the courtroom shortly before 12 p.m. and said she had considered Jackson’s concerns about the verdict slips.

Cannone previewed a set of additional jury instructions with defense lawyers and then called the jury back into the courtroom.

She reexplained how the verdict slips work, clarifying the jury’s options as they pertain to lessor charges.

The jury had asked to review a report from a state police Special Emergency Response Team that responded after O’Keefe died.

Cannone responded, saying the jury already has all the evidence it needs in the case.

Deliberations had resumed as of 12:15 p.m. Barring a verdict, jury deliberations are expected to continue until 4 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)